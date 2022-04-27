Brandi Carlile Cancels Friday Stagecoach Set After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Brandi Carlile has canceled her upcoming performance at the Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19.

Carlile shared the news on Wednesday evening through a video on her official Instagram, expressing her disappointment with the sudden change of plans to her audience.

“It finally happened. I have the COVID,” Carlile informed fans. “So I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. It’s horrible.”

Carlile went on to assure viewers that she believes her health is on the upswing.

“I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little bit better,” Carlile said. “I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all of my freaking friends. See you on the other side of this trash.”

Carlile had been slated to perform at the country music festival in Indio, Calif. on Friday night. In addition to being viewed by a live audience, her performance would have also been available to watch remotely via livestream — the first digital production of its kind for Stagecoach. Live performances by Midland, Thomas Rhett and Breland are also scheduled for the stream. Additionally, Tanya Tucker is included in Friday’s lineup.

Carrie Underwood is slated to headline the second day of Stagecoach on Saturday, while Luke Combs will put a bow on the music festival with a headlining performance on Sunday.

Watch Carlile’s message regarding the situation below: