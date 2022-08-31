Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys VIP Packages Offered as Prizes to Support Live Nation’s Female Voter Initiative

Live Nation Women is joining forces with the When All Women Vote campaign to put together a week of events called Beautiful Noise Live, taking place in Atlanta from Sept. 19-23. Fans can register ahead of time for a chance to win a variety of prizes including VIP experiences for the Brandi Carlile concert on Sept. 22 at the Fox Theater and the Alicia Keys concert Sept. 23 at Cadence Bank Amphitheater.

The VIP experiences are a part of the grand prize package which also includes a trip for one winner and a friend to attend Beautiful Noise Live in Atlanta. This package covers the price of airfare, hotel stay and tickets.

There is also a silver prize package comprised of a gift bag with special edition merch, along with a pair of tickets to either Carlile’s or Keys’ concerts. The last day to enter to win is Sept. 13.

“Alicia and I are making a beautiful noise working with When We All Vote and United State of Women because we want people in this country to be motivated to use their voices as we head into the midterm elections,” said Carlile. “It is more important than ever that we show up, speak out, and vote for the representatives that believe in supporting women’s rights.”

Inspired by the Grammy-nominated song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, Beautiful Noise Live was designed to encourage more women to make their voices heard in the upcoming 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

In partnership with When We All Vote and the United State of Women, fans will be able to check their registration status, register to vote or sign up to volunteer and enter the sweepstakes. No purchase, volunteering or voter registration is necessary to win the prizes.

“The Beautiful Noise Live Sweepstakes aims to build awareness of our When All Women Vote Week of Action,” said Ali Harnell, president and chief strategy officer of Live Nation Women. “Women using their voices through music, conversation, activism or voting is always powerful and we are thrilled to do our part in amplifying that message.”

When We All Vote volunteers in Georgia will also be on the ground at all Beautiful Noise Live events, helping eligible voters get registered to vote in the midterm elections.

“Women around the country are creating a beautiful noise and raising their voices about the issues that matter the most to them,” said Jordan Brooks, executive director of the United State of Women. “This September, we’re coming together to bring our momentum to the biggest stage of all this election cycle: the voting booth.”

The sweepstakes are being supported by Up To Us, a Gen-Z-led non-profit working to get more young people to vote, and Impactive, a digital suite of tools for organizing, outreach and engagement. For more information, click here.