Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Festivals to Stream Exclusively Via Hulu in 2022 and 2023

Thanks to Hulu’s successful run as the streaming partner of Lollapalooza in 2021, the streaming giant is extending its collaboration with Live Nation to serve as the official streaming destination of three of C3 Presents’ biggest music festivals — Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits Music Festival, in both 2022 and 2023.

This collaboration marks the first time that a platform has had streaming rights to all three live events. Select performances will be live-streamed exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available.

The detailed broadcast schedules will be announced in the weeks prior to each event. Two different live feeds will run from Friday through Sunday of each festival, with one feed for the Thursday show from Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza (Austin City Limits Music Festival does not have programming on Thursday).

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital,” said Charlie Walker, partner, C3 Presents. “By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”

Hulu and Live Nation

As previously announced, Bonnaroo 2022 will take place June 16-19 in Manchester, TN. The lineup features performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, the Chicks, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, and many more.

From July 28 through 31, Lollapalooza will once again take place in Grant Park, Chicago with a lineup including Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, and so many others.

Performers for Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will happen the first two weekends of October, includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

Additional information will be available across Hulu’s platform and social media channels.