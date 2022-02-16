Bon Jovi Launch Competition for Local Bands to Open for Them

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers band Bon Jovi announced that local bands will have the chance to open for them on their forthcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour. Bands are encouraged to submit an audition video of original music for the chance to open for the band at a concert stop on the tour — one local band will be selected for each tour date. A tour itinerary appears below — for more information and to upload a submission, visit www.bonjovi.com.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. The group’s latest album was (rather unfortunately) titled “2020.”