Bon Jovi Launch Competition for Local Bands to Open for Them

Jon Bon Jovi
Will Byington

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers band Bon Jovi announced that local bands will have the chance to open for them on their forthcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour. Bands are encouraged to submit an audition video of original music for the chance to open for the band at a concert stop on the tour — one local band will be selected for each tour date. A tour itinerary appears below — for more information and to upload a submission, visit www.bonjovi.com.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. The group’s latest album was (rather unfortunately) titled “2020.”

 

TOUR ITINERARY:

Friday, April 1                         Omaha, NE                 CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3                       St. Paul, MN                Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5                     Milwaukee, WI            Fiserv Forum

Friday, April 8                         Charlotte, NC              Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9                    Raleigh, NC                 PNC Arena

Monday, April 11                    Greenville, SC            Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13              Savannah, GA            Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15                       Tampa, FL                  Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16                  Ft. Lauderdale, FL      FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19                   Indianapolis, IN          Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, April 21                 St. Louis, MO              Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23                  Austin, TX                   Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26                   Houston, TX               Toyota Center

Thursday, April 28                 Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30                  Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena

 

 

