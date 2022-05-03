Bomba Estereo Unveil Dates for Biggest Tour of Their Career

Grammy-nominated Colombian music luminaries stars Bomba Estéreo have announced the most extensive headline tour of their career, with 33 dates across North America, Europe and Mexico. Tickets are on sale Friday.

The duo recently released the official music video for their single “Tierra.” The video stars Bomba singer Liliana Saumet and Lukas Avendaño, a nonbinary Zapotec indigenous performance artist, and was directed by Fana Adjani.

The song is from Bomba’s recent Grammy-nominated album, “Deja.” “This album has a very special aura,” Bomba’s founder Simon Mejia Simon says. “It was a community effort, a lot of hands, a lot of hearts giving their energy and talent. This album belongs to the planet, not Bomba. It’s dedicated to everyone that participated. Our band, our team and Daniel Bustos who commanded all the recording in this beautiful process. May he rest in peace.”

The album ‘Deja’ is divided conceptually into four sections that correspond to the earth’s four elements: Agua, Aire, Tierra, and Fuego. “The album is about the connection and disconnection of human beings—from the planet, from one’s own self,” Li explains. “It’s about how we’re disconnected, more connected to electronic devices and virtual things than real things. So we decided to use the four elements, because they’re part of the equilibrium of human beings.”

Bomba Estereo tour dates:

May 14 – Akamba Festival – Jalisco, Mexico

July 8 – Bilbao BBK Live – Bilbao, Spain

July 10 – Somerset House – London, UK

August 17 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

August 18 – Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC

August 20 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

August 21 – Lets Get Free Festival – New York, NY

September 1 – Kalorama – Lisbon, Portugal

September 2 – Cala Mijas – Mijas, Spain

September 16 – Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

September 17 – Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL

September 19 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

September 20 – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

September 21 – Palladium Times Square – New York, NY

September 23 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

September 27 – The Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

September 28 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

October 1 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

October 2 – Ohana Festival – Dana Point, CA

October 3 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

October 6 – Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, DF

November 16 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

November 18 – Bataclan – Paris, France

November 19 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany

November 20 – Melkweg (The Max) – Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 22 – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

November 23 – Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark

November 24 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany

November 26 – Klub Stodola – Warsaw, Poland

November 27 – Flex – Vienna, Austria

November 29 – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland

December 1 – WiZink Center – Madrid, Spain

December 3 – St Jordi Club – Barcelona, Spain