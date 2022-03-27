Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Epic Records Deal After Pleading ‘Let Me Go’

Bobby Shmurda is officially a free man. After being vocal about wanting to get out of his record deal with Epic Records, which included taking to social media to express his frustrations with the label that signed him in 2014 — two years before he was sent to prison for conspiracy to commit murder and weapons possession — the rapper declared to his 5.6 million Instagram followers, ““I just sign my release papers.”

In the same post, he also boasted that he made a million dollars in just one day.

In December of last year, Shmurda wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post: ““I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when shit dropping. So don’t ask me shit go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

Shmurda was originally signed to Epic by executive L.A. Reid, who exited the label in 2017 to be replaced by Sylvia Rhone, who was named chairman and CEO in April 2019. “I got a 70 year old lady running my label and I love her dearly but doesn’t want to let me go at alllllllll,” Shmurda wrote of Rhone late last year. “No matter what I do I’ve been sign to them since I was 19. I did six years in jail trying to get off this label before I came home, you name one person in the industry a lable [sic] keeps sign in jail for six years???? Yeah IK IK I made them more millions than they ever gave me!!! Just let me gooo.”

Now 27, his six-year prison sentence ended in February 2021 — Migos’ Quavo picked him up in a private jet — though Shmurda remains on probation until 2026.

In the year since his homecoming, he has dropped a series of singles including his most recent, “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

Bobby Shmurda first broke onto the scene in 2014 with his viral single “Hot N–s,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.