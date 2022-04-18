Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now.

The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a historic movie palace.

The June 14-16 run in Hollywood’s majestic Pantages Theatre brings Dylan back to a venue that has served him well in the past. He previously performed a seven-night there in May 1992, and returned for five nights in March 2005, the latter gigs with the late Merle Haggard as his opening act. His most recent concert appearance in L.A. was in June 2016 at the Shrine.

All the west coast shows are set to go on sale to the general public Friday, according to Dylan’s tour page. Pre-sale opportunities for those with promo codes will occur on Thursday.

The new shows will kick off right after Dylan’s 81st birthday on May 24.

Dylan’s camp has promised the tour will be a lengthy one, and he seems to be taking the tack of only revealing them in imminent batches rather than revealing the long game.

The west coast dates are the only ones currently on Dylan’s official tour schedule. He just wrapped up the first post-pandemic dates he’d announced, which ran through April 14 after kicking off last November.

These shows will follow the official unveiling of Dylan’s museum in Oklahoma. Grand opening events take place the first week of May; although Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello and Patti Smith are set to perform as part of the Dylan-honoring festivities, there has been no indication Dylan himself will attend.

This November, Dylan has a book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” arriving from Simon & Schuster.

The newly announced dates:

28 MAY 2022

Spokane, Washington

First Interstate Center for the Arts

29 MAY 2022

Kennewick, Washington

Toyota Center

31 MAY 2022

Portland, Oregon

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

1 JUN 2022

Seattle, Washington

Paramount Theatre

2 JUN 2022

Seattle, Washington

Paramount Theatre

5 JUN 2022

Eugene, Oregon

Hult Performing Arts Center

7 JUN 2022

Redding, Californa

Redding Civic Auditorium

9 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

10 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

11 JUN 2022

Oakland, California

Fox Theater

14 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

15 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

16 JUN 2022

Los Angeles, California

Pantages Theatre

18 JUN 2022

San Diego, California

San Diego Civic Theatre