Bob Dylan Relaunches ‘Never-Ending Tour’ for March and April

Bob Dylan, whose “Never-Ending Tour” sprung back to life late last year, has unveiled a string of North American dates for March and April.

The dates, which launched last fall in support of his most recent studio album “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” is slated to last through 2024 (by which point the legendary bard will be 83). This run begins in Phoenix on March 3 and ends six weeks later in Oklahoma City. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla., which contains his personal archives from across his entire career, opens not far away and not long after, on May 10.

The full run of dates appears below.

March 03 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 04 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

March 06 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

March 08 Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

March 10 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

March 11 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

March 13 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 14 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 16 Austin, TX – Bass Hall

March 18 Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium

March 19 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

March 21 Montgomery, AL – Montgomery PAC

March 23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 24 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

March 26 Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

March 27 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

March 30 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

April 01 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center

April 02 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 04 Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre

April 05 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

April 07 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

April 09 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

April 11 Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

April 13 Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

April 14 Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre