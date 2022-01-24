Bob Dylan Relaunches ‘Never-Ending Tour’ for March and April

Bob Dylan, whose “Never-Ending Tour” sprung back to life late last year, has unveiled a string of North American dates for March and April.
The dates, which launched last fall in support of his most recent studio album “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” is slated to last through 2024 (by which point the legendary bard will be 83). This run begins in Phoenix on March 3 and ends six weeks later in Oklahoma City. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Okla., which contains his personal archives from across his entire career, opens not far away and not long after, on May 10.
The full run of dates appears below.
March 03 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
March 04 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
March 06 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
March 08 Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
March 10 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
March 11 Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
March 13 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 14 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 16 Austin, TX – Bass Hall
March 18 Shreveport, LA – Municipal Auditorium
March 19 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
March 21 Montgomery, AL – Montgomery PAC
March 23 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 24 Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
March 26 Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
March 27 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
March 30 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
April 01 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center
April 02 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
April 04 Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre
April 05 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
April 07 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
April 09 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
April 11 Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center
April 13 Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre
April 14 Oklahoma City, OK – Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre