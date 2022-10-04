×
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Now you can find out which of the song essays by Dylan are being read by Rita Moreno, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, Renée Zellweger, John Goodman, et al.

The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.

Variety previously reported the titles of the historical songs Dylan has written essays about for the tome, followed by the the names of the actors enlisted to read individual chapters for the audiobook, but those two lists hadn’t been paired up till now. A look at the list below, being revealed for the first time today, shows that all of the stars involved have been given multiple assignments, including Jeff Bridges, Oscar Isaac, Rita Moreno, Jeffrey Wright, Sissy Spacek, John Goodman, Alfre Woodard and Steve Buscemi as well as Mirren and Zellweger.

As first promised when the book was announced, Dylan himself will also do some reading for the audiobook, although he’s not taking on any full chapters himself. He will read short introductions or interstitial pieces that appear between chapters in the book, described by publisher Simon & Schuster as “a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.”

The chapters may well have been assigned at random, but Dylanologists may still have fun speculating on what reason, if any, Buscemi was picked to read about the Fugs’ “CIA Man,” Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and Warren Zevon’s “Dirty Life and Times”… or why Mirren was the woman for the job of intoning “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady” and the Frank Sinatra standard “Stranger in the Night” as well as Costello’s new-wave-era classic… or why Woodard’s voice was the one for a literary exegesis of Little Richard’s “Tutti Fruitti,” the Nina Simone classic “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and Rosemary Clooney’s “Come On-a My House.”

One connection seems clear enough: Renée Zellweger reads a chapter about the Judy Garland-sung “Come Rain or Come Shine” not too many years after playing Garland on the big screen.

One could also suppose that Bridges was picked for Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” because of the Williams song catalog having played such a large part in “The Last Picture Show,” although, ironically, maybe, that was one of the few big Williams hits not included on that film’s soundtrack.

The full matching of titles and readers being released by Simon & Schuster Audio is below.

Essay/SongNarrator 
DETROIT CITYJeff Bridges
PUMP IT UPHelen Mirren
WITHOUT A SONGJeffrey Wright
TAKE ME HOME FROM THIS GARDEN OF EVILSissy Spacek
THERE STANDS THE GLASSJohn Goodman 
WILLY THE WANDERING GYPSY AND MERenee Zellweger
TUTTI FRUITTIAlfre Woodard
MONEY HONEYHelen Mirren
MY GENERATIONOscar Isaac 
JESSE JAMESRita Moreno
POOR LITTLE FOOLRenee Zellweger 
PANCHO AND LEFTYJeff Bridges
THE PRETENDERSteve Buscemi
MACK THE KNIFEJeffrey Wright
WHIFFENPOOF SONGHelen Mirren
YOU DON’T KNOW MESissy Spacek
BALL OF CONFUSIONAlfre Woodard
POISON LOVESteve Buscemi
BEYOND THE SEAJohn Goodman
ON THE ROAD AGAINRenee Zellweger
IF YOU DON’T KNOW ME BY NOWJeffrey Wright
THE LITTLE WHITE CLOUD THAT CRIEDRita Moreno
EL PASOSteve Buscemi
NELLY WAS A LADYRita Moreno
CHEAPER TO KEEP HERJohn Goodman
I GOT A WOMANJeffrey Wright
CIA MANSteve Buscemi
ON THE STREET WHERE YOU LIVEHelen Mirren
TRUCKIN’Renee Zellweger
RUBY, ARE YOU MAD?Sissy Spacek
OLD VIOLINRita Moreno
VOLAREHelen Mirren
LONDON CALLINGRenee Zellweger
YOUR CHEATIN’ HEARTJeff Bridges
BLUE BAYOUOscar Isaac 
MIDNIGHT RIDERSissy Spacek
BLUE SUEDE SHOESJohn Goodman
MY PRAYERHelen Mirren
DIRTY LIFE AND TIMESSteve Buscemi
DOESN’T HURT ANYMORESissy Spacek
KEY TO THE HIGHWAYAlfre Woodard
EVERYBODY CRYIN’ MERCYRenee Zellweger
WARJeffrey Wright
BIG RIVERJohn Goodman
FEEL SO GOODSteve Buscemi
BLUE MOONJeff Bridges
GYPSIES, TRAMPS & THIEVESRenee Zellweger
KEEP MY SKILLET GOOD AND GREASYSissy Spacek
IT’S ALL IN THE GAMERita Moreno
A CERTAIN GIRLJeffrey Wright
I’VE ALWAYS BEEN CRAZYJeff Bridges
WITCHY WOMANSteve Buscemi
BIG BOSS MANAlfre Woodard
LONG TALL SALLYRita Moreno
OLD AND ONLY IN THE WAYSissy Spacek
BLACK MAGIC WOMANOscar Isaac
BY THE TIME I GET TO PHOENIXRita Moreno
COME ON-A MY HOUSEAlfre Woodard
DON’T TAKE YOUR GUNS TO TOWNJeffrey Wright
COME RAIN OR COME SHINERenee Zellweger
DON’T LET ME BE MISUNDERSTOODAlfre Woodard
STRANGERS IN THE NIGHTHelen Mirren
VIVA LAS VEGASSteve Buscemi
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIESOscar Isaac 
WAIST DEEP IN THE BIG MUDDYAlfre Woodard
WHERE OR WHENJohn Goodman
