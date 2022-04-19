Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Special to Be Focus of Dissect Podcast’s Coming Season

For anyone who really wants to get inside Bo Burnham’s “Inside,” the Dissect podcast is prepared to get deep into the weeds. The show’s coming season will be devoted to exploring how Burnham developed the Netflix musical-comedy special and its hit companion album during deep quarantine conditions.

Dissect, a music analysis podcast, will devote an entire seven-episode mini-series to exploring “Inside.” The first of the seven episodes will debut April 26.

Previous seasons have also delved into a single piece of art for the entirety of their runs, although heretofore, all of the shows have been about singular albums and not recordings that dovetailed with comedy or streaming specials. All the previous seasons up till now have been devoted to hip-hop or R&B albums, as well. The podcast is exclusive to Spotify.

The first season of Dissect was devoted to Kendrick Lamar’s landmark hip-hop album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” Subsequently, creator-host Cole Cuchna used full seasons to dive deeply into Kanye West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Tyler the Creator’s “Flower Boy,” Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Childish Gambino’s “Because the Internet,” Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” Kanye West’s “Yeezus” and Mac Miller’s “Swimming in Circles.”

An announcement from Dissect about the Burnham series says that it “resonated as one of the rare pieces of art that captured the collective anxiety and dread of living through 2020 while also examining the larger consequences of the internet, technology, and social media.”

Complex has said of the podcast: “Balancing an analytical, NPR-style tone with Cuchna’s love and appreciation for the music he analyzes, Dissect has built a dedicated following of music obsessives.”

“Bo Burnham: Inside” has won a number of awards to date, including, this month, the Grammy for best song written for visual media for the song “All Eyes on Me.” Last fall it won three Emmys, for directing and writing for a variety special and outstanding music direction.