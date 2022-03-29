Blue Note Jazz Festival to Feature George Clinton, Robert Glasper, Kenny G and Many More

Blue Note New York has announced the 11th Annual Sony Presents Blue Note Jazz Festival. The festival kicks off on June 1 with a free show in Washington Square Park headlined by Robert Glasper — who performed on the Oscars Sunday night — in association with Washington Square Park Conservancy.

Taking place at major venues across New York City, including Blue Note New York, Sony Hall, The Town Hall, and SummerStage in Central Park, this year’s festival features performances from George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Chris Botti, Charles Lloyd, Macy Gray, Kenny G, Jason Moran, Al Di Meola, Madeleine Peyroux, Dave Holland & Kenny Barron, Robert Cray, Kenny Garrett, José James, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Bilal, DOMi & JD Beck, Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, Theo Croker and so many more legends, with a major headliner announcement on April 26.

The European Sounds Series also returns to the Blue Note Jazz Festival this summer, with weekend brunch shows at Blue Note New York, featuring international acts representing Switzerland, Estonia, Romania, Spain, France, Poland, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Finland. The series will kick off with Grégoire Maret and Romain Collin. The European Sounds Series is presented in partnership with the European Union Delegation to the United Nations.

Courtesy Blue Note

“Music is an integral part of what makes Washington Square Park so special,” says WSPC Deputy Director, Sheryl Woodruff. “Generations of New Yorkers have flocked to the Park to listen and play. We’re incredibly excited to partner with a beloved Village institution such as the Blue Note on this not-to-miss concert. And there’s no better artist to headline than Robert Glasper, who spent his formative years in this very community. We couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate our 10th Anniversary year than to help bring Jazz Fest to Washington Square Park!”

Blue Note’s Steven Bensusan saysk” The Greenwich Village Jazz Festival was a big part of growing up in New York City, not only for me but for many New Yorkers. Bringing jazz music back to Washington Square Park after so many years under the Blue Note Jazz Festival name is an honor, I’m greatly looking forward to a renewed partnership with the Washington Square Park Conservancy and presenting Robert Glasper together in this historic location.”

Blue Note’s Alex Kurland adds, “This year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York presents an unparalleled range and depth of artistry and musical integrity. We’re excited and proud to present a diverse lineup of artists in different settings and venues featuring the most established, iconic and influential artists as well as the next generation of cutting edge progressive artists from Washington Square Park, Central Park to the Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village and more. We are grateful again to bring a tasteful city-wide music festival to the culture of New York City.”