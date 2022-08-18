Blackpink to Unveil the #PinkVenomChallenge Tonight on YouTube Shorts

K-pop titans Blackpink have announced the #PinkVenomChallenge in partnership with YouTube, launching at midnight ET tonight (August 19) and 1 p.m. KST, following the debut of their new music video “Pink Venom.”

There will be a special countdown livestream starting at 11 p.m. ET/ 12 PM KST on the group’s official YouTube channel.

“We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube,” the group said in a statement. “Hope we can have some special events with our fans through #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video ‘Pink Venom’. Stay tuned for it!”

After the video premieres, the group will hold a “global dance party” on YouTube Shorts as part of the challenge. Fans can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video, adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge to the Shorts caption, and publishing live.

The #PinkVenomChallenge will run through September 15 — which is also the eve of their “Born Pink” album release — and when it concludes fans can expect “a special surprise” from the group.

“Every time Blackpink releases new music, they up their game to the next level and I am certain that ‘Pink Venom’ will be no different,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music. “I’m all about the #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts – it’s going to be amazing to see what Blinks around the world create.”

After the group performs on MTV’s VMAs on August 28, they will launch their “Born Pink” world tour slated to begin on Oct. 15 and last through June 21, 2023.

So far, the tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, however additional dates will be announced. The circuit will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, then the group will make their way to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. The full initial dates are listed below.