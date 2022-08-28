Blackpink Performs ‘Pink Venom’ at VMAs in U.S. Awards Show Debut

Blackpink delivered the first performance of its latest single “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, marking the group’s U.S. awards show debut.

The show-stopper featured Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they performed a choreographed routine clad in, of course, black and pink outfits. Emerging from a pink smoke cloud, Blackpink and their back-up dancers delivered the third performance of the night, following Jack Harlow with special guest Fergie and Lizzo.

“Pink Venom” is a pre-release single from Blackpink’s upcoming album “Born Pink,” set to be released Sept. 16. The all-female K-pop group will embark on their “Born Pink” world tour this fall, running from Oct. 15 to June 21, 2023. The tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asian and Australia, with additional dates to follow.

On Thursday, Spotify revealed that “Pink Venom” became the streaming platform’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day this year (so far) when it debuted in August. The “Pink Venom” music video reached 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours after it dropped on YouTube Aug. 19, making it the most-viewed YouTube music video premiere in 2022 and the third biggest music video debut ever.

Breaking records isn’t unfamiliar territory for the K-pop powerhouse. In 2020, Blackpink’s music video for “How You Like That” amassed 86.3 million views in its first 24 hours of release on YouTube, setting the same record for most 24-hour views at the time.

“Born Pink” marks the quartet’s second-full length album, with the first being “The Album” in 2020. That same year, Blackpink was named Variety’s Hitmakers Group of the Year. All four members, who prefer to be quoted collectively, spoke to Variety in 2020 about “The Album.”

“Releasing our first full-length album to the world was our proudest moment of this year. We were so happy and excited to release our album after a long time of contemplating and working on it!”