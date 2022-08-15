Blackpink, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Maneskin to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin are the latest round of performers announced for MTV’s VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

They join previously announced performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco

Blackpink will deliver the first U.S. performance of their single “Pink Venom,” Lizzo is scheduled to perform the song “2 Be Loved” from her new album “Special,” and Måneskin will play their latest single “Supermodel.” Details on Harlow’s performance were not immediately announced. The Kentucky-reared rapper appeared with Lil Nas X at the VMAs last year, performing their Hot 100-topping single “Industry Baby.”

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead nominees with seven, Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd follow with five.

Of the previously announced performers, Brazilian singer Anitta will make her VMA debut with the premiere TV performance of her new single, “Envolver.” Veteran Colombia artist Balvin will return to the VMA state with the TV premiere of “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro, returning for the first time since his on-stage collaboration with Bad Bunny for “Que Pretendes” in 2019.

Marshmello and Khalid will take the stage together for the premiere TV performance of their new collaboration “Numb.” Panic! at the Disco returns to the VMA stage for the first time since 2018 to premiere their new single “Middle of a Breakup,” the title track of the forthcoming album “Viva Las Vengeance.” The nine-time nominees, who first won in 2005 for Video of the Year, are up for Alternative Video, their first nomination in this category.