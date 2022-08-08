Blackpink Unveils ‘Born Pink’ Tour Dates

Blackpink will be hitting the road — and catching flights — for their upcoming “Born Pink” world tour slated to begin on Oct. 15 up until June 21, 2023.

So far, the tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, however additional dates will be announced. The circuit will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, then the group will make their way to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. The full initial dates are listed below.

To close out the year, Blackpink will visit Europe and then head to Asia and the Middle East at the top of 2023. Next summer, the group will tour Australia and New Zealand. See the full lineup of dates and cities below.

On Sunday (Aug. 7), Blackpink celebrated the band’s sixth anniversary and shared a special message of gratitude with their fans.

In addition to the tour, the group also recently announced the Aug. 19 release of “Pink Venom,” a pre-release single for “Born Pink” the album, due sometime in September.

The “Born Pink” world tour marks the girl group’s third tour succeeding the “Blackpink” arena tour in 2018 and the “In Your Area” world tour which ran from 2018 to 2020.

Oct. 15-16 Seoul

Oct. 25 Dallas

Oct. 29 Houston

Nov. 2 Atlanta

Nov. 6-7 Hamilton

Nov. 10-11 Chicago

Nov. 14-15 Newark

Nov. 19 Los Angeles

Nov. 30 London

Dec. 1 London

Dec. 5 Barcelona

Dec. 8 Cologne

Dec. 11-12 Paris

Dec. 18 Berlin

Dec. 22 Amsterdam

Jan. 7-8 Bangkok

Jan. 13-14 Hong Kong

Jan. 20 Riyadh

Jan. 28 Abu Dhabi

March 4 Kuala Lumpur

March 11 Jakarta

March 18 Kaohsiung

March 25 Manila

May 13 Singapore

June 10-11 Melbourne

June 16-17 Sydney

June 21 Auckland