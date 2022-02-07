Billie Eilish Praised for Stopping Concert to Get Fan an Inhaler: ‘We’re Taking Care of Our People’

Billie Eilish put the well-being of a fan front and center during her Saturday, Feb. 5 concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Grammy winner stopped the second night of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour mid-way during the concert after seeing a distressed fan in the audience. Eilish then took it upon herself to locate an inhaler for the fan before resuming the show.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish said, pointing into the crowd (via NBC News). “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

Eilish told the audience, “Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

Eilish’s support for the fan generated cheers from the Atlanta audience and praise on social media. The singer kicked off her “Happier Than Ever” world tour on Feb. 3 in New Orleans. The Feb. 5 show in Atlanta was the second stop on the three-leg tour, which is set to run through Sept. 3. Eilish will be performing in Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Boston, New York City and more this February. The European leg of the “Happier Than Ever” tour kicks off in June.

“Happier Than Ever” is Eilish’s second full-length studio album and was released in July 2021. The album is nominated for seven Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year. The title track is also nominated for song of the year and record of the year. The 2022 Grammys are set to take place April 3.