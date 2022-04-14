Billie Eilish Joins the Simpsons in ‘When Billie Met Lisa’ Short For Disney Plus

On Thursday morning Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share that she and her brother, Finneas, will be appearing alongside “The Simpsons” family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa” for Disney Plus.

The short premieres on Friday, April 22 and follows Lisa Simpson on her search for a quiet place to practice saxophone when she is suddenly discovered by Billie and Finneas. The musical siblings then invite Lisa over to Billie’s studio for a special jam session.

The premiere for Billie’s “The Simpsons” episode coincides with the young superstar’s Coachella performances, where she is set to hit the stage as the Saturday headliner on April 16 and 23. Eilish returns to Indio after playing the festival in 2019; that performance is widely considered to be the show that launched her as a truly global act. She is also the youngest person in the history of Coachella to headline the arts and music festival at 20 years old.

“The Simpsons” family is no stranger to the music world. Last December “The Simpsons” welcomed Bad Bunny to Springfield for his “Te Deseo Mejor” music video. The animated clip finds the Puerto Rican phenom rekindling Homer and Marge’s relationship after the couple gets into a fight.

This upcoming release from “The Simpsons” is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+. Amongst them are Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.”

All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the Disney + streaming service.