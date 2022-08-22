Billie Eilish and Her Mother Maggie Baird to Be Honored at Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird will be honored at this year’s EMA Awards, the Environmental Media Association announced on Monday.

The celebration honors globally recognized individuals for their work toward protecting the planet, and the ceremony will take place on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

Eilish, an Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning artist, and Baird will be honored with the EMA Missions in Music Award. They join an extensive list of talent and fellow environmental activists recognized by EMA over the years including Willie Nelson, Adam Levine, Don Henley, Diane Warren, Alanis Morissette and Dave Mathews. EMA will acknowledge the mother and daughter for their work as role models for sustainable behaviors, including initiatives present in Eilish’s current “Happier Than Ever” world tour.

Eilish and Baird created “Overheated,” which hosts climate-focused activities like clothing swaps, documentary screenings and veganism talks to communicate issues around sustainability. It was organized in collaboration with Baird’s charity Support + Feed, which works toward addressing food insecurity and the climate crisis with plant-based food.

“I’m thrilled to accept the EMA Missions in Music Award this year alongside my daughter,” Baird said in a statement. “I’m so proud that Billie uses her voice to inspire a younger audience and advocate for change. It’s a dream come true that Billie and I share the same passion in tackling the climate crisis. We are stronger together and I know that she’ll continue to make a tremendous impact on this Earth for the next generation.”

In addition to Eilish and Baird, actor and long-standing EMA board member Nikki Reed will be honored with the 2022 EMA Innovator Award for BaYou With Love, her eco-friendly lifestyle and jewelry brand. The brand focuses on sustainable, ethical fashion and production, conscious sourcing and supporting local artisans, working toward zero waste. Past honorees of the Innovator Award include Van Jones, John Paul DeJoria and Karla Welch.