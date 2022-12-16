Billie Eilish’s Grammy-Nominated ‘Live at the O2’ Concert Film Coming to Movie Theaters for One Night (EXCLUSIVE)

Billie Eilish will release an extended version of her Grammy-nominated “Live at the O2” concert film in movie theaters worldwide for one night only on Friday, January 27, 2023.

“Billie Eilish Live at the O2 (Extended Cut),” which captures the artist at London’s largest arena in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound (where available), features an additional six songs and 30 minutes of footage from the concert on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” Directed by Sam Wrench, who captured the concert with 20 full-sensor cameras with cinematic glass, the 95-minute-plus film features 27 songs, including “Bad Guy,” “Therefore I Am,” “Bury a Friend,” “Happier Than Ever,” “Your Power,” and more.

Tickets for the film, which is released via Trafalgar Releasing, go on sale beginning Wednesday, December 21 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.

Eilish said, “I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show. These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Wrench said, “There’s a large amount of trust that goes into capturing an artist’s concert, this was the 5 or 6th time we’d collaborated so that short hand was there, myself and Billie spent a long time talking about how she wanted the concert film to feel. She mentioned this point of view over her shoulder with her view of the audience that she’d never been able to capture – it’s incredible to collaborate with an artist that has such an understanding of camera and Billie worked with Bud, our on stage camera to choreo those moments perfectly. I was blown away by how well the show transitioned from this scale based spectacle to more intimate, almost club like moments when Billies on the thrust and so translating that feeling to camera was important to us both – reviewing the footage after each night we were able to make tweaks to how moments translated to camera; particularly with the time slice – Billie worked with me on the placement and adjusted her movements to get the most out of it.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are pleased to present Billie Eilish for the first time in cinemas worldwide. The extended cut of her brilliant ‘Live at the O2’ concert film is a visual spectacle that looks and sounds incredible on the big screen. Audiences in movie theaters worldwide will be thrilled to experience the full-length concert performance among fellow fans.”

“Billie Eilish Live at the O2” was originally livestreamed as part of the Apple Music Live series and was recently nominated for Best Music Film for the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.