Billie Eilish Duets With Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at Los Angeles Concert

Billie Eilish brought out Dave Grohl for an acoustic duet of the Foo Fighters hit “My Hero” at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Thursday.

Before they began singing, Grohl said, “Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys. And when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude.”

Hawkins, the late drummer of Foo Fighters, died in March. At the band’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in L.A. and London, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane filled in for his dad on the drums for the band’s emotional rendition of “My Hero.”

While the song was released 25 years ago, it has taken on a new meaning in the months following Hawkins’ tragic death.

Also at Eilish’s concert, the second of three “Hometown Encore” shows, the singer brought out Phoebe Bridgers for an acoustic performance of “Motion Sickness.”

Eilish’s setlist also included fan-favorites from “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Happier Than Ever,” including “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Bad Guy,” “My Future” and “Billie Bossa Nova,” as well as recent single “TV,” which she performed acoustically with Finneas. Eilish also put her spin on Hugh Martin’s classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Eilish will return to the Kia Forum on Friday, Dec. 16, for the final “Hometown Encore” show. She last played three dates in Los Angeles during her massive world tour in support of “Happier Than Ever,” which ran from February to July.

Watch videos from the performances below.

.@BillieEilish brought out special guest Dave Grohl to sing “My Hero” in honor of Taylor Hawkins. ❤️#HTEEncore2 #HTEEncoreShows pic.twitter.com/ph7IDYOPme — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) December 16, 2022

Billie Eilish and Dave Grohl performing 'My Hero' together in LA last night ❤️pic.twitter.com/pULkvbEaLN — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) December 16, 2022