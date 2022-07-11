Bad Bunny Album Logs a Fourth Week at No. 1 — and Its Ninth Straight With 100,000+ Album Units Earned

Bad Bunny’s latest release tops the Billboard 200 album chart for the second week in a row, and earns its fourth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 overall. More impressive that that, perhaps, though, is the fact that “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now become the first album in six years to rack up more than 100,000 equivalent album units in each of its first nine weeks of release.

The last album to score at least 100,000 units for this many weeks right out of the box? Drake’s 2016 release “Views,” which managed that many for its first 10 weeks… a mark Bad Bunny could well surpass with just a couple more weeks of massive consumption.

For the week ending July 7, “Un Verano Sin Ti” earned 111,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., down just a very modest 4% from the week before, according to Billboard via Luminate. The 23-track set is Bad Bunny’s second No. 1 album, following 2020’s “El Último Tour Del Mundo.”

The next four album chart spots are occupied by former No. 1 holders. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” rises four spots to No. 2 with 54,000 equivalent album unit. Drake’s latest, “Honestly, Nevermind,” holds steady at No. 3, with 52,000 equivalent album units. And Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” jumps 8-4 with 50,000 album units.

With the debut of “Planet Zero,” rock band Shinedown gets its fifth top 10 album. The set enters at No. 5 with 49,000 equivalent album units earned.

Following close behind is Lil Durk’s “7220” at No. 6 with 42,000 album units, Future’s “I Never Liked You” at No. 7 with 40,000, and Chris Brown’s “Breezy,” slipping four spots to 8 in its second week with 35,000 units.

“The Highlights” — the Weeknd’s compilation album — finds itself back in the top 10, climbing from No. 52 to No. 9 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned. Part of the reason for that abrupt jump is that Billboard reassigned the activity for two earlier Weeknd albums to the best-of, using a methodology in which songs that are available on more than one collection are attributed to the album with the highest traditional album sales that week.

Bringing up the rear of the top 10 albums is a reentry, Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache,” rising 12-10 with 31,000 equivalent album units earned.

As for singles, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” continues atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging a ninth total week at the summit. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” pushes past its original No. 3 peak to a new No. 2 slot, previously held by Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which fell 2-3.

Meanwhile, Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” returns to its No. 4 resurgence-driven peak from the previous week’s No. 6 spot. The song has been shifting around the top 5 after its synch in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which concluded its fourth season on July 1.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, slips 4-5 and Drake’s own 21 Savage-featuring “Jimmy Cooks” also falls 5-6, two weeks after it debuted in the top spot. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” is back at No. 7 from its previous No. 8 spot. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” climbs 9-8 and adds its 77th week on the chart.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” drops to No. 9 from last week’s No. 7 spot. That’s as a result of the song trending in two different directions. Streaming was down by 26% for the song in the latest frame — even as airplay, which was lagging behind, now is catching up in a big way, with a striking 54% increase in radio play for the week, making it the chart’s top airplay gainer.

Wrapping up the top 10 of the Hot 100 is Latto’s “Big Energy,” moving up one spot to No. 10 after previously having gotten as high as No. 3 back in April.