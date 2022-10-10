Bad Bunny Still Indomitable Atop Album Chart; Slipknot, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Come on Strong

The top spots on the respective U.S. album and singles charts remain as they were last week, with Bad Bunny holding the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 for a 13th non-consecutive week and Steve Lacy claiming the top song for a second week in a row.

No surprises there, but at least there was some fresh blood in the No. 2 positions. A new album from hard rock veterans Slipknot debuted in second place. And on the Billboard Hot 100, a duet by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy,” showed surprising strength in moving up to No. 2 after debuting well one spot behind that last week.

Billboard points out that Bad Bunny is within striking distance of a record on the album chart, or at least a recent record. His 13 weeks on top with “Un Verano Sin Ti” have the album tied for the most weeks spent by an album at No. 1 in the last decade; he’s currently on par with Drake’s “Views” and the “Frozen” soundtrack. If he reaches No. 1 next week, he’ll singular own the record for most weeks spent on top over the last 10 years. But if we go back more than a decade, he still has a way to go to surpass Adele’s “21,” which spent 24 nonconsecutive weeks leading the chart in 2011-12.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” easily fended off the competition again this week, with 84,000 album-equivalent units.

Of the three new releases debuting in the top 10, Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” was out in front of that pack at No. 2 with 59,000 units. That strength came mostly in full-album sales and streaming, with 51,000 of the 59K units earned via sales, the sort of thing that only happens with veteran artists or K-pop acts.

Alternative country artist Tyler Childers got his first top 10 album as “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven” started off at No. 8 with 27,000 units. The eternally contentious Tory Lanez slipped into the top 10 at No. 10 with “Sorry 4 What,” with 24,500.

Others with holdover top 10 albums include Morgan Wallen at No. 3, the Weeknd at No. 4, Harry Styles at No. 5, Beyonce at No. 6, Zach Bryan at No. 7 (up three slots for the week) and Rod Wave at No. 9.

On the Hot 100, Lacy’s “Bad Habit” enjoyed a second week on top with 41.5 million radio impressions and 20.6 million streams, both figures representing a slight uptick from his first week at No. 1 last week.

At No. 2, “Unholy” by Smith and Petras had a slight increase in streaming, to 23.8 million streams, but a substantial one in radio play, up 273% to 10.2 million impressions. It’s the first time a song by Smith has gotten to No. 2 since “Stay With Me” in 2014. Petras is a newcomer to the top 10.

That pushed Harry Styles’ long-dominant “As It Was” down a slot to No. 3. Post Malone’s and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” and Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” hold steady at Nos. 4-5. Rounding out the top 10 songs: OneRepublic, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Luke Combs and Lizzo.