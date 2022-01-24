Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others.

The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok.

According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers and thought leaders that will air across iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations in every format.”

iHeartMedia national and on-air personalities including The Breakfast Club – Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy – as well as Big Boy will honor trailblazers, modern history makers and future change-makers of Black culture.

Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade, and a 2022 AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker, the “iHeartRadio Living Black!” special event on February 23 will pay homage to the culture.

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black!,” said Doc Wynter, president of hip-hop and R&B programming for iHeartMedia. “We can’t think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio’s stations nationwide and on TikTok.”

The event will also be available after the premiere via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook beginning February 24 at 8 p.m. ET through March 6.