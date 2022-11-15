Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Tied for All-Time Most Grammy Nominations

In a telling symbol of their domination of the music and media worlds, married couple Jay-Z and Beyonce are now tied for the most Grammy nominations in history, with 88 each.

On Tuesday, Beyonce received nine nominations mostly related to her “Renaissance” album and Jay received five for featured appearances for the 65th Grammy Awards.

If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations, she will tie the record for most Grammy wins of all time, held by classical great Georg Solti with 31; if she wins four of her nine nominations, she will hold the record for most Grammy wins of all time.

Jay-Z previously held the most-nominated title, with 83 nominations. Beyoncé’s tally includes her pre-solo work as a member of Destiny’s Child. She has won 28 Grammys, making her the most awarded female artist in the awards’ history; Jay has won 24.

This year marks Beyonce’s first nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Categories.

Her nods also include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”; Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance”; Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove”; Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic off the Sofa”; Best R&B Song for “Cuff It”; and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Be Alive” (from “King Richard”).

Credited as a songwriter on “Renaissance,” Jay-Z is nominated alongside Beyoncé for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” is also up for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5