Beyoncé Debuts First Footage From ‘Renaissance’ Music Videos

After multiple teases, including a “Cliquebait” version of “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé shared on Friday an exhaustive preview of the music video for “Renaissance” intro track “I’m That Girl.” The teaser marks the first music video from the singer’s current album cycle, but it is unknown when the full version will debut.

Visuals accompany the song’s intro and first verse before cutting off in the middle of the second verse to a black screen displaying the album and song title. Beyoncé is seen wearing multiple outfits, many possessing the metallic, shiny glamour associated with the record’s disco and dance themes. The singer dons a custom Mugler gathered dress with a metal bustier in one shot, full body “armor” in another and a leather bodysuit.

Meanwhile, a tweet from MTV teases “all the looks.”

In the lead-up to the release of the singer’s seventh studio album, visuals had played a prominent role in the rollout without a distinguishing music video at the forefront. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” received a visualizer and the “Cliquebait” teaser, but no full-fledged music video as of yet.

On the record’s launch day, Beyoncé released a glamorous photoshoot on her website to accompany the album, sharing a message with fans about the process behind making the record.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she said. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling the equivalent to 332,000 album units in its first week.

Check out the teaser for “I’m That Girl” below.