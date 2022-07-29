Beyoncé’s Best Lyrics on ‘Renaissance’ — From Having ‘Sex Erotic’ to Hating on Her Birkins

Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” is a fast-paced soundtrack for the dance floor, filled with brilliant lyrics which can be funny, sexy, emotional and empowering — sometimes all in the same song.

There are many layers and cultural touchstones woven throughout “Renaissance,” including revisiting and expanding upon her 2013 self-titled record, which pushed the love and marriage themes of “4” forward by embracing the sexiness of being a devoted wife. While 2016’s “Lemonade” took a detour into her examination of pain due to infidelity, it’s clear that her marriage to Jay-Z is strong. After all, the album is partially dedicated to her “beautiful husband and muse,” according to her note to fans before the record dropped.

Selecting Beyoncé’s best lyrics from any project can be a difficult task — after all, it’d be easier to cut and paste all of them. But Variety has combed through several listens and identified our favorite parts from each song: The moments that made us laugh, think, rewind or pause because Beyoncé is just that damn good. Get ready for these lines to wallpaper social media posts for months to come. Share your favorites below in the comments.

From “I’m That Girl”:

Freakin’ on the weekend

I’m indecent, let it begin

I be pullin’ up in that ’92 DeVille Cadillac with them vogues, losin’ my mind

From “Cozy”:

One clever fan account discovered that Beyoncé subtly shouts out the Progress Pride flag, designed by artist Daniel Quasar in order to bring diversity and inclusivity to the pride flag. The shoutout, further detailed below, is dazzling.

Beyoncé didn’t just describe the Pride pride flag on “Cozy” – she specifically described Daniel Quasar’s “Progress” pride flag to bring to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of color, trans people, and those living with / lost to HIV/AIDS 👑 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/hg5mTevnAM — #1 RENAISSANCE STAN (@BIacklsKing) July 29, 2022

Honorable mention:

Confident, damn, she lethal

Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis

From “Alien Superstar”:

Stilеttos kicking vintage crystal off the bar

Category: bad bitch, I’m thе bar

Alien superstar

Whip, whip

From “Cuff It”:

Hypersonic, sex erotic

On my body, boy, you got it

Hit them ‘draulics while I ride it

Got me actin’ hella thotty

From “Energy”:

I just entered the country with Derringers

‘Cause them Karens just turn them to terrorists

From “Break My Soul”:

The queens in the front and the doms in the back

Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped

From “Church Girl”:

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherfucker litty

She gon’ shake that ass and them pretty tig old bitties

From “Plastic Off the Sofa”:

The rest of the world is strange, stay in our lane

Just you and me and our family

I think you’re so cool

Even though I’m cooler than you

From “Virgo’s Groove”:

I can be the one that takes you there

And I need more nudity and ecstasy

On this magic ride

From “Move”:

Move out the way

I’m with my girls and we all need space

When the queen come through, part like the Red Sea

From “Heated”:

Before the record’s release, Beyoncé’s note to fans included, “A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles shared a wonderful story about the song “Heated” on her Instagram, writing, “Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me we were inseparable growing up! Later he was my nanny / housekeeper / designer / dance partner / confident and bestie. I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died a piece of me went with him. Solange and Beyonce worshiped him. He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness! He made Beyoncé’s prom dress. Last night she told me to listen closely at the end of the song ‘Heated’ and I heard for the first time her saying ‘Uncle Johnny made my dress’ and I got so teary-eyed. You see, Johnny loved house music! And introduced my kids to it early on. He is smiling from Heaven at Bey right now!” Given the meaning, “Uncle Johnny made my dress” is a clear highlight.

Honorable mention:

Make a pretty girl talk that shitty

Whiskey ’til I’m tipsy, glitter on my kitty

Cool it down, down, down, my pretty

Bad, bad bitchy make the bad bitch glitchy

From “Thique”:

That’s that Freaknik, that’s that 1996

That’s that moon Miami bass, twelve in the trunk, 808

That’s that Castro, eat that shit like Maestro’s

She say she on a diet, girl, you better not lose that ass though

From “All Up in Your Mind”:

My eyes, yeah, I really like your smile

It stops the time, yeah, I’ll stay here for a while

You give me that real good feeling that I need

Be careful what you ask for ’cause I just might comply

From “America Has a Problem”:

Your ex-dealer dope, but it ain’t crack enough

I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land

Just know I roll with them goons in case you start acting familiar

This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for

From “Pure/Honey”:

Get your money, money, c—y, hunty

Don’t be funny with my money, honey

Don’t my girls look so yummy, yummy?

All the boys want my honey from me

From “Summer Renaissance”:

A verse so sharp it already has journalists claiming the Birkin has been annihilated.

Versace, Bottega

Prada, Balenciaga

Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy

Collect your coins Beyoncé

So elegant and raunchy

This haute couture I’m flaunting

This Telfar bag imported

Birkins, them shits in storage