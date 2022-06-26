BET Awards 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

The BET Awards are back for their 2022 edition, with Taraji P. Henson hosting Culture’s Biggest Night for the second year in a row. The show airs live on BET Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Doja Cat leads the pack of BET nominees with six, dominating the music categories with nods for album of the year, best female R&B/pop artist, female hip-hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration and the BET Her award. Drake and Ari Lennox follow suit with four nominations each.

Performers during the star-studded show include Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto and Muni Long.

The 2022 class of nominees is selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.

Find the full list of winners below, updating live.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry