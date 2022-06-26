BET Awards 2022 Winners List (Updating Live)

The BET Awards are back for their 2022 edition, with Taraji P. Henson hosting Culture’s Biggest Night for the second year in a row. The show airs live on BET Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Doja Cat leads the pack of BET nominees with six, dominating the music categories with nods for album of the year, best female R&B/pop artist, female hip-hop artist, video of the year, best collaboration and the BET Her award. Drake and Ari Lennox follow suit with four nominations each.
Performers during the star-studded show include Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto and Muni Long.
The 2022 class of nominees is selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.
Find the full list of winners below, updating live.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry