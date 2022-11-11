‘Behind the Music’ to Premiere New Episodes With Jennifer Lopez, Remy Ma, Jason Aldean, More

Paramount+ has announced new episodes of the documentary series “Behind the Music” — featuring Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma — will premiere on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Additionally, seven remastered episodes spotlighting iconic artists Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Mötley Crüe, Pink and TLC will drop the same day. Paramount+ also released an official trailer and key art for the series. The episodes will air in additional international markets where the service is available throughout 2022-2023.

Official loglines for new episodes, from Paramount+:

• After three decades, Jennifer Lopez is at the very top of her game and shows no signs of slowing down. J.Lo reflects on key moments of her iconic career in music, film and fashion while celebrating her present with husband Ben Affleck.

• Boy George reflects on his meteoric rise from outcast to ‘80s global superstar with Culture Club. A tumultuous love affair, intense fame and addiction almost destroyed his career – but 40 years on, he remains an LGBTQ+ pop icon.

• Jason Aldean is a small-town kid turned country superstar who never backed down in life, and changed the country music genre forever.

• Remy Ma shares her journey to becoming the queen of New York hip hop. Her road to fame with the Terror Squad was paved with loss – a prison sentence almost ended it all – but her comeback inspired millions.

These four artists join the lineup of original episodes on Paramount+ featuring Bret Michaels, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Fat Joe, Huey Lewis, LL Cool J, New Kids on the Block and Ricky Martin.

The series is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Jennifer Demme and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films, alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.