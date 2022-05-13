Becky G Drops Second Studio Album, ‘Esquemas’

Becky G’s second studio album, the vivacious “Esquemas” has arrived via Kemosabe/RCA Records. The new LP sees the Mexican-American pop star dictating her own terms, melting together disco-pop and reggaeton for a unique blend of sounds that’s entirely Becky G.

“Esquemas” takes its listeners through a journey of self-discovery and empowerment beginning with the album’s introductory track “Buen Dia.” Over a reggaeton drum beat, Becky’s new-found personal liberation manifests as she preaches how it’s never too late to stop caring what people think and announces she’s finally found the gall to take over the world. “Con ganas de comer me el mundo, desperté,” she sings: “With the desire to devour the world, I awoke.”

Becky previously released the smash hit single “Mamiii” with friend and frequent collaborator, Karol G. The two harnessed their global stardom performing the track for Karol’s explosive Coachella Weekend One set.

Other singles include “No Mienten,” “Ram Pam Pam,” featuring singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, and “Fulianito,” which borrows the intoxicating tempos of Dominican rapper El Alfa. She also tapped up-and-coming Puerto Rican reggaeton star, Guanyaa for the sultry bounce of “Tajin.”

The disco-pop dance track and last single, “Bailé Con Mi Ex,” sits at the heart of the record. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Becky said the song was originally written in English for a male artist but as she became more enamored with the track, she decided to put a spin on the pronouns and add a Latin touch.

“Especially within Latin culture, there is so much machismo around what a woman does — how she dresses, how she speaks, how she exists in a room…Just everything is so specific to categorize a woman and her place. And so I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like a guy singing this is expected’…It just hurts so much better when it’s a woman,” she told Lowe.

The track received its own music video counterpart and of course, it follows Becky and her ex reliving memories of their relationship after reuniting at a house party.

“Esquemas” also pays homage to the singer’s bubblegum pop roots on the track “Flashback,” featuring Elana Rose, and on “Dolores,” where Becky’s full vocal range is on display as she drones heartwarming lyrics of experiencing love in spite of pain.

In promotion for “Esquemas,” Becky will be the featured musical guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on May 24.

SEE TRACKLIST FOR “ESQUEMAS” BELOW:

BUEN DIA

FULANITO feat. EL ALFA

TAJIN feat. GUAYNAA

FLASHBACK feat. ELANA ROSE

BAILÉ CON MI EX

DOLORES

UNA MAS

BORRACHA

KILL BILL

QUE LE MUERDA

GUAPA

RAM PAM PAM feat. NATTI NATASHA

NO MIENTEN

MAMIII feat. KAROL G