Becky G Announces ‘Esquemas’ Album for May and Releases New Single, ‘No Mienten’

Becky G is gearing up to share her third studio album, “Esquemas,” due to be released on May 13 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. In tandem with the album announcement, the singer released a new single, “No Mienten,” an upbeat dance cut spurred by the pluck of seductive guitar strings.

On “No Mienten,” Becky sings in Spanish: “Last night you slipped out an ‘I love you’ / And they say drunks don’t lie.” Becky wrote the infectious, electro-inspired track with Spread Lof, who has worked with Latin icons Rauw Alejandro and Sebastian Yatra, and producer Juacko, known for his work with Anuel AA and Karen Méndez.

“No Mienten” is the fourth single the Mexican-American singer has released in advance of the album. It follows close on the heels of her hit duet with Karol G, “Mamiii,” which was released in February but had its music video come out just five days ago. That collaborative song was a breakup/empowerment anthem with the two powerhouse artists bouncing back and forth, singing in Spanish: “Don’t call me again, I even threw away my cell phone / Due to how toxic you are, it become harmful / What leaves, stays gone.”

The two recently reunited on stage, surprising fans at Coachella Festival’s weekend one to perform the single for the first time during Karol’s set. Following their fiery performance, Becky thanked Karol for the opportunity and quipped, “Today is a good day to be a G.”

Upon its release in February, “Mamiii” debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the Latin songs and Latin airplay charts. Last week’s music video for the song features “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud and has amassed a total of 7 million views on YouTube in five days.

Although the complete track list for “Esquemas” has not been announced, fans will be well familiar with four of its songs before it comes out, as “No Mienten” and “Mamiii” were preceded last year by two more advance singles, “Fulanito” and “Ram Pam Pam.” The latter song also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin airplay and Latin rhythm airplay charts.