Giles Martin Details Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Deluxe Edition and Remix: In 1966 Sessions, ‘You Can Hear Them Unwrapping Their Presents’

When the deluxe edition and remix of the Beatles’ “Revolver” were officially announced Wednesday — with everything set to arrive in physical and digital formats Oct. 28 — many fans assumed that a plus-sized, boxed-set celebration of the group’s 1966 turning point was a given, as far as Beatles projects that would inevitably pass through the pipeline on this scale. But these things shouldn’t always be so taken for granted, as Giles Martin points out.

“At the end of last year when I was finishing ‘Get Back,’ I went, ‘Oh, God, I better listen to these outtakes and start going through them to see whether we’ve got enough to do this’,” says Martin, who oversaw not just the remix but the two CDs’ worth of previously unheard recordings of early versions and alternate takes. “Because we always want to make sure that we’re not scraping the bottom of the barrel, and you want to make sure that there’s enough outtakes for a ‘Revolver’ boxed set. If not, do we think about doing ‘Revolver’ and ‘Rubber Soul’ all together and just have outtakes from both?”

The very thought of a set combining two such favorite albums might send a shiver down some Beatles fans’ spines, but fortunately, both records had enough top-quality alternate versions that everyone felt fine, as it were, about moving ahead. But Martin — the son of original Beatles producer George Martin — is always quick to emphasize that Apple Corps is not going to move ahead with doing anything just for the sake of a token Christmas release, as much as the faithful have had a mega-set to look forward to more holiday seasons than not, ever since a deluxe 50th anniversary edition of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” set the template in 2017.

What really was in doubt, even up till late last year, was whether a proper remix would be possible, as has been done with the “Pepper,” the White Album, “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” to date. Those were all done from material recorded in 1967 forward, when the Beatles were using more tracks to capture separate elements of the recording. But from 1966’s “Revolver” backward, separating the instrumentation and vocals that had been compressed from four tracks into a two-track masters would have been impossible until just recently. Hardcore Beatles fans knew that, and they were not looking forward to the possibility of a gap year… or 10.

Martin credits the technology that Peter Jackson’s audio team did for the “Get Back” documentary — in which they figured out how to properly separate voices from instruments in rehearsal footage — for making the “Revolver” remix possible (and presumably, eventually, re-releases to come of the group’s 1962-65 recordings).

For a full track list of what’s on the “Revolver” boxed set, scroll down; preceding that is an edited version of Variety‘s conversation with Martin about the thinking and methodology behind the new remix and selection of outtakes.

Certainly it’s been talked about why the pre-“Sgt. Pepper” albums could be a problem for remixes. You said in the middle of 2021 that you thought the technology was arriving there, or almost there. It looks fair to say it got there?

Yeah. If it hadn’t got there, we wouldn’t have done it — it’s as simple as that. There’s always pressure, which is great. I mean, the first one we did was “Sgt. Pepper’s.” And as I’ve said before, I wasn’t that keen on doing it, and then I did a few tracks and they sounded interesting or good, and then the Beatles said they liked it, and so we did “Sgt. Pepper.” Then what’s happened is the fans themselves now sort of demand, “When do we get this? When do we get ‘Revolver’?” And there’s also forums going, “Why would you wanna remix ‘Revolver’?” and all those sorts of conversations.

But my hands were tied by the fact that there was no isolation. It was kind of designed for mono. There wasn’t much stereo around in ’66, certainly in the U.K. So on “Taxman,” for instance, everything’s on one side (or the other) — like drums and bass basically on one side, then you have vocals in the middle, and then you have a lead guitar and shaker on the right-hand side. That is exactly what I would (have to) do if I was gonna remix it (without fresh technology); otherwise you end up in mono, and then you’re just remastering.

But we did a lot of work on this for “Get Back.” And luckily, thanks to the pandemic, because it slowed the whole project, a lot more people spent more time in their rooms working on stuff than they would’ve done normally, and Peter’s team started making these breakthroughs. I was working with them. I said, “Look, should we try doing ‘Revolver’?” We started looking at that, and eventually we had all the ingredients so I could mix it. It was as simple as that. That “Taxman” track, which I’m using as a demo, (now) has guitar, bass and drums together; I can take off the guitar, I can take off the bass, and then I can even separate the snare drum and kick drum as well. And they sound like the snare drum and kick drum. There’s no hint of guitar on there (even though they’d been baked together on the master tapes). And I don’t know how it’s done! It’s like I’m giving them a cake and they’re giving me flour, eggs, and milk and some sugar.

So even with all your technical know-how, there’s still some magic to you about the tech Jackson’s team came up with?

Yeah, it’s AI, and it scares me, because I’m thinking, OK, what’s next? But yeah, it’s very, very, very, very clever technology. There’s no one in the world who’s doing this as well as they are. I love the fact also for the Beatles that this album’s over 50 years old — it’s what, 56 years old, is it? — and they’re still using groundbreaking technology.

Many fans have looked forward to an eventual remix, and then of course there are people who are like, “That’s the way it was done, and I like it.” But listening to it on headphones has always been kind of an ear-puzzling experience, even if you got used to it.

It’s the headphone thing that annoys people more than anything else. And so much music is listened to on headphones.

There’s certain tracks… On “Yellow Submarine,” I think there was acoustic guitar, bass and drums on one track. I tried moving the acoustic guitar away from the drums. And to me it sounded like they (still) needed each other to be next to each other. It sounded fine; it just didn’t sound quite right. So there’s certain things where I’m still leaning to one side or the other, because there’s just not much (instrumentation) there. I mean, compared to modern-day recordings, you go back to “Taxman” or “She Said” — most of it’s guitar, bass guitar, drums… and that’s it. And then they want Dolby Atmos! And then you go, OK, there’s bass guitar, guitar… I’m not gonna put guitar and bass in the back!

(The music is) really incredibly efficient. It’s like, you don’t need a big plate for very posh French food; it’s like only three little pieces of things. And that’s what “Revolver” is quite often like: It sounds big, but there’s not much on it.

But it’s not just about moving the instruments around for a readjustment of the left-right balance.

I now have two teenagers who are 13 and 15, and they listen to stuff in the car and they play me stuff like they discovered it, like “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac. They’re listening to Rex Orange County or Olivia Rodrigo or Billie Eilish, and then there’s music that was not (from) now, and that could be Fleetwood Mac, it could be the Arctic Monkeys, it could be the Beatles, but they’re all the same era for them. And what I want to make sure is that when people hear the Beatles, that it has the same dynamic as the other stuff they’re listening to.

I mean, “Abbey Road” was a slightly different album to the rest because it sounds more hii-fi than the other Beatles albums. And I think that’s probably why the later stuff is streamed more. I sound like a commercial record company guy, and you know I’m not, but you think about what’s the biggest — “Here Comes the Sun,” “Let It Be,” “Get Back,” all those are up there because kids like it… there’s something about it. And so if I can make “Revolver” not sound like it’s been buried… Because (the Beatles are) just a bunch of 20-year-olds singing songs in the same way that nowadays there’s a bunch of 20-year-olds singing songs. I don’t think music gets old, we just get old around it. You know, (on the recordings) the bands are the same age as they were.

And I love the fact that there’s forums going, “I’m never gonna listen to anything Giles Martin does.” It just means they’re just passionate about stuff. I have no issue at all. I think it’s great. They’re the ones listening to the stuff. It’s all the people that aren’t listening to the albums that I want to get to.

The Beatles in 1966

There was a conventional wisdom many years back that “Sgt. Pepper” was their masterpiece, and then there was a correction to that with many fans believing it’s “Revolver,” so this is a holy grail of sorts. But it’s kind of a test run for the White Album, almost, in terms of how many different styles it quickly covers. Half the album is really experimental, whether it’s with sitar or a somber orchestra or a soul-revue horn section, and then about half of it is a pretty rocking guitar album.

I recently just mixed “Pet Sounds” in Dolby Atmos at the same time I was doing this. So I was stuck in 1966. I said it’s amazing how the change that happened at this time, musically. You listen to “Rubber Soul” (the preceding album) and it is much more kind of that ‘60s feel, rhythmically and timing-wise, with “The Word” and stuff like that, much more the “Austin Powers,” if you like, generation of that Beatle swing. Whereas ”Revolver” changes the tangent. The only one close to that is “Doctor Robert,” which much more feels like “Rubber Soul.” It’s interesting how they just morphed. And they morphed so much in each record that people there do have strong opinions about what their best record is, where they peaked.

Starting the album off with “Taxman” and then going immediately into “Eleanor Rigby” is one strange segue, any way you look at it.

And then “I’m Only Sleeping”… Yeah, that whole running order, it is like dealing with six different bands. Sonically as well, mixing it, it’s very strange. But that has to be celebrated.

Do you have any favorite outtakes among those that have been included?

There’s an outtake of my dad recording the “Eleanor Rigby” string session where he’s talking to the musicians about where they should play with vibrato or no vibrato. And he says to Paul in the control room, “Paul, have a listen to this.” And Paul sort of puts on this slightly posh acts and goes, “What, what?” Because obviously he’s trying to press the string players or whatever. But the surprising thing is not the conversation. The surprising thing is how the string players are fully engaged in the opinion about what they think is better, and the camaraderie they have with my dad, which shouldn’t surprise me. But I always was under the impression that in those days, the string players were a bit stiff and resented playing on this sort of stuff. And just to hear the conversation, where (the string players) say, “You know what, I think we prefer it this way.” And you can hear the difference… I always think it’s amazing when you hear that snapshot of like a 15-minute (exploration) that ends up being a three and a half minute period of time, which is just stamped forever. And we don’t even think that humans are involved at this stage. Do you know what I mean? You think iit just exists.

There’s a version of “Yellow Submarine,” which is John and Paul writing “Yellow Submarine,” which I always thought was a Paul song he gave to Ringo. John sings that, and he sings it as a sort of almost like Woody Guthrie-type, maudlin kind of thing. And that’s interesting, because I always just thought “Yellow Submarine” was like, “We’ve got a song for you, Ringo, here you are.” And the Atmos version of “Yellow Submarine” is really good, because you’ve got the sound effects you can put around people.

So there’s a few things like that … and things like “Got to Get You Into My Life,” where they’re doing that with an organ (before the horns entered the picture).

The thing for me when I started to listen to them was that I found that the vibe was different from “Get Back,” obviously. With “Get Back,” they enjoying themselves, but they weren’t unwrapping their presents, I suppose. Here, they’re unwrapping their presents.

The full track lists for the “Revolver” editions coming Oct. 28:

