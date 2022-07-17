Beastie Boys to Be Immortalized With ‘Beastie Boys Square’ in New York City

The New York City Council has voted to officially bestow the name “Beastie Boys Square” upon the intersection of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in New York City– the corner popularized by the rap trio’s 1989 album, “Paul’s Boutique.”

Council member Christopher Marte confirmed in an interview with local news channel Pix11 that the effort, which had been pushing for the official dedication for “about nine years,” had officially achieved its goal.

In 2014, the Community Board had rejected a petition to rename the Lower East Side corner. Now, the New York City Council accepted the renewed application under the name, “Beastie Boys Square,” on July 14. Marte said the bill will be called up for a vote in several weeks and then it will be passed shortly thereafter. As of now, the bill is awaiting the signature of the city’s mayor Eric Adams.

“Beastie Boys Square” will honor the group and members Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 47.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said Marte. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

The “Beastie Boys Square” campaign’s Instagram shared a post celebrating the official renaming and thanking council member Marte for championing the once trashed bill.

“Thanks to the local residents, businesses, politicians, and organizations, who supported & fight for the right of the street name over the years, plus those who supported from far away,” reads the campaign’s statement. “[Beastie Boys] are NY Champions and it’s about time the City gives its shine to them and to Hip-Hop, lookin good LES, nYc, Hip-Hop is on the map!”