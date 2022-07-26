Barack Obama Unveils Summer Playlist: Combination of Expected (Kendrick, Beyonce) and Surprises (Wet Leg!)

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled another of his summer playlists, and as in the past, it’s a combination of the expected — NPR-level but edgy rap and R&B, some old soul chestnuts, a smattering of alt-rock and country, a nod to his podcast-mate Bruce Springsteen, and some international gems — along with a couple of “woah!” surprises, particularly British upstarts Wet Leg. (We could give more examples, but just look below.)

Like his past lists and his annual summer reading lists, it’s a combination of age-appropriate, adventurous (but not too adventurous) and family-friendly music that uniformly has a positive or socially relevant message — just like the man and the policies of his presidency, which feels so long ago.

He writes, “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Tems: “Vibe Out”

Harry Styles: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

The Spinners: “Mighty Love”

Joe Cocker: “Feelin’ Alright”

Sampa the Great: “Energy” [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi]

Rosalía: “Saoko”

Lil Yachty: “Split/Whole Time”

Prince: “Let’s Go Crazy”

Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

Al Green: “I Can’t Get Next to You”

Dr. John: “More Than You Know”

Miles Davis: “Blue in Green”

Burna Boy: “Last Last”

Doechii: “Persuasive”

Hope Tala: “Cherries” [ft. Aminé]

Aretha Franklin: “Save Me”

Lyle Lovett: “Nobody Knows Me”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo: “Ojitos Lindos”

Koffee: “Pull Up”

Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark”

Wet Leg: “Angelica”

Rakim: “When I B on Tha Mic”

Drake: “Too Good” [ft. Rihanna]

D’Angelo: “Spanish Joint”

Nina Simone: “Do I Move You? (Version II)”

Dave Brubeck: “Take Five”

Pheelz & Bnxn: “Finesse” [ft. Buju]

Amber Mark: “Bliss”

Jacob Banks: “Found”

Caamp: “Apple Tree Blues”

Otis Redding: “I’ve Been Loving You”

Wyclef Jean: “Guantanamera” [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]

Jack White: “I’m Shakin’”

Big John Hamilton: “I Just Want to Thank You”

Fatboy Slim: “Praise You”

Dijon: “Many Times”

The Foreign Exchange: “Better” [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson]

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” Maren Morris: “The Furthest Thing”

The Internet: “Under Control”

Kendrick Lamar: “Die Hard”

Vince Staples & Mustard: “Magic”

Kacey Musgraves: “Keep Looking Up”