Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Album in Over Five Years

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has clinched another nonconsecutive week at No. 1 — it’s 11th time at the top spot out of 19 weeks since its release. Not since Drake’s “Views” logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 had a similar feat been reached.

Both “Views” and “Un Verano’s” runs were nonconsecutive, however, Bad Bunny has yet to slip below a No. 2 slot. “Un Verano” enters with the equivalent of 97,000 album sales in the U.S., according to Luminate via Billboard.

Harry Styles also accomplishes a historic mark of 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, the longest stay at No. 1 since Lil Nas X’s chart-topping “Old Town Road,” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, logged 19 weeks in 2019. Out of its 24 weeks on the chart, “As It Was” currently holds the record for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100’s top two positions with 23 weeks.

Meanwhile, Steve Lacy and “Bad Habit” remains at a No. 2 peak; Nicki Minaj‘s former No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl” lifts from No. 7 to No. 3, fueled by the release of its “Queen Mix” rendition; Post Malone‘s “I Like It (A Happier Song),” feat. Doja Cat, inches back into the song chart’s top five (6-5); and Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” jumps 10 to 6, following the premiere of its music video.

At No. 4 is Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” slips from its No. 5 position to No. 7. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” keeps at No. 8; Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” surges 9 to 3; and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, rejoins the top 10 from No. 11.

New on the albums chart is Nav’s “Demons Protected by Angels” — his fifth top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200. The set, which boasts features from the likes of Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, entered with 67,000 equivalent album units earned. Ozzy Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9” debuts at No. 3, with 56,000 equivalent album units earned, marking the rock singer’s ninth top 10-charting album.

Wallen’s former chart-topper, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” slips 2 to 4 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned (although that sum lifted 5% from last week). Kane Brown earns his fourth top 10 with “Different Man” entering at No. 5 (46,000 album units sold), YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Realer 2” skips up 71 to 6 after its first full charting week (39,000 album units sold).

“Realer 2” became available for streaming on YouTube starting Sept. 6, and then went wide to all streamers on Sept. 7. This alignment means its No. 71 debut on the Billboard 200 was only because it was tracked for two days of activity across all streaming services, along with three days of activity from YouTube. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has scored his 11th top 10-charting album with “Realer 2,” and fourth top 10 of 2022. He’s the only act with four new top 10s this year.

Styles’ “Harry’s House” falls from 5 to 7 on the chart with 38,000 album units (down 12%); Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” comes down 6 to 8 with 37,000 album units (down 9%); and Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” also slips 7 to 9 with 32,000 album units (down 11%). And finally, rounding out the Billboard 200, is Yeat’s “Lyfe” which debuted at No. 10 with 30,000 album units sold — his second top 10 effort behind this year’s “2 Alive.”