Bad Bunny Logs Eighth Week at No. 1 With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Dips to No. 3

Bad Bunny has returned to the top of the albums chart for an eighth non-consecutive week, knocking Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” out of the No. 1 spot. That title now holds the No. 3 spot on the chart.

Before the July 29 debut of “Renaissance,” the Aug. 13-dated chart showed “Un Verano Sin Ti” slowly declining in units earned. For its first 11 weeks, the album was earning over 100,000 units, and by the time Beyoncé entered the ring, that number was starting to decline. However, on this week’s chart, “Un Verano Sin Ti” is back earning 108,800 equivalent album units (up 4 percent from last week), according to Luminate via Billboard.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” debuted at No. 1 on the May 21 chart, then left No. 1 for three weeks thanks to the entrance of Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” Later, it returned to No. 1 before falling once more to No. 2 for two weeks. It recovered the top spot for its first multi-week run, spending five weeks at No. 1, before being overruled by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s reign over the albums chart may have been short-lived but the dance-oriented album continues to dominate on the songs chart as “Break My Soul” remains at No. 1 for a second week. The track is her first solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 years and her eighth chart-topper on the list. The last time Beyoncé led the songs chart by herself was back in 2008 when “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” topped the Hot 100 for four weeks.

The track also rose from No. 5 to No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart, motivated by the Madonna-featuring “The Queens Remix” which dropped Aug. 5. Six new versions of “Break My Soul” also became available for purchase during the tracking week: the Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and will.i.am remixes; its Nita Aviance club mix; and both an acapella and instrumental version.

New on the albums chart is YoungBoy Never Broke Again who enters with his new album — and his 10th top 10-charting effort — “The Last Slimeto.” The whopping 30-track album debuts with 108,400 equivalent album units earned. As Billboard notes, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has charted a total of 22 entries on the 200 chart in the last five years. Counting “The Last Slimeto,” the American rapper has charted three new top 10 albums in 2022 with “Better Than You” and “Colors.”

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains at No. 4 with 49,000 units earned and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” is also unmoving at No. 5 with an average of 43,000. Eminem follows close behind with his second greatest hits compilation, “Curtain Call 2,” which debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned.

Closing the Billboard 200 are former chart-toppers: Future’s “I Never Liked You” which rises 9-7; Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” lifts 10-8; Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” jumps 14-9; and Lil Durk’s “7220” climbs 13-10.

As for the Hot 100, DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, debuts at No. 5. The track interpolates the Bee Gees’ 1977 classic “Stayin’ Alive” and grants Drake his record-extending 59th top 10 while Lil Baby notches his 10th and DJ Khaled earns his seventh. Also new on the bill is Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions,” at No. 10.

Harry Styles’ former No. 1 “As It Was” slips from 3-2, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” falls from 2-3 after two weeks atop the songs chart, and last but not least, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” keeps at No. 4. It previously reached a No. 3 peak fueled by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Rounding out the songs chart is Steve Lacy’s first top 10 breakout “Bad Habit,” which rises 7-6; Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, drops 5-7, following a week at No. 1; Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” lifts 9-8, and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” descends 6-9.