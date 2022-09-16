Bad Bunny Helps Buy New Home for 10-Year-Old Uvalde Shooting Survivor

Following the tragic events of the Uvalde school shooting in May, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny has teamed up with other reggaeton singers to provide support for the survivors in the months after.

Former Houston Astros MLB player Carlos Correa shared through his Correa Family Foundation that Bad Bunny, along with fellow reggaeton artists Wisin and Yandel, made generous donations to help fund a new home for Mayah Nicole Zamora, a 10-year-old Robb Elementary student and survivor, following the aftermath of the shooting in May. Now playing for the Minnesota Twins, Correa visited his former team’s stadium in late August, meeting with Zamora on the field prior to a matchup between the two teams.

Zamora was severely wounded during the shooting in May, requiring more than 20 surgeries after suffering gunshot wounds to her arms, chest, hands and back. During this time, she and her family discovered that the shooting suspect lived just a few blocks away from her old home, which made it a priority for them to find a new place to live to aid her recovery. Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny foundation, along Wisel, Yandel, TokenSociety.io co-founders James and Korrine Whipkey, Scott H. Weissman and Allen P. Lu provided substantial donations to help Zamora and her family fund a new home.

In addition, the Correa Family Foundation shared that the “Un Verano Sin Ti” artist hosted Zamora and her family at his Dallas, Texas concert at the AT&T Stadium on Sept. 9. Photos show the artist, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, posing with Zamora and signing tour merchandise for her. Fuse TV further revealed that the singer treated Zamora and her family to a private suite, dinner and the pictured backstage meet-and-greet before the show.

Check out the photos below.