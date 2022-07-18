Bad Bunny Album Tops Chart for a Fifth Week, as Brent Faiyaz Makes a Strong No. 2 Bow

As expected, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” album has notched a fifth non-consecutive week — and its third straight week — at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, fending off a strong newcomer in the form of Brent Faiyaz, a much-touted indie R&B artist who enters at No. 2.

The Latin music star’s blockbuster chart-topper earned 105,000 equivalent album units for the week. This now makes 10 successive weeks right out of the box that it has raked in at least 100,000 units, something Billboard says has not happened since Drake’s “Views” similarly had 100K albums a week for its first 10 weeks in 2016.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” debuted at No. 1 on the May 21-dated chart after its May 6 release. It was temporarily booted from the No. 1 slot for three weeks by Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House.” On June 18 it regained the top position, before moving aside for two more weeks, until coming back to No. 1 for the last three consecutive weeks. It has yet to dip below No. 2.

New on the chart this week is Faiyaz’s “Wasteland,” which debuted at No. 2 after picking up 88,000 equivalent album units. Even in second place, Faiyaz has plenty of reason to celebrate as “Wasteland” is the independent R&B artist’s first top 10 appearance on the Billboard 200. He graced the chart previously with a 2020 EP, “Fuck the World,” which debuted and peaked at No. 20.

“Aespa’s Girls: The 2nd Mini Album” enters at No. 3, granting the South Korean quartet its first top 10. The nine-track set has earned 56,000 equivalent album units.

Previous No. 1s fill the next few spots of the album chart, with Styles’ “Harry’s House” dropping two spots to No. 4, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” dipping a position to No. 5, Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” descending three slots to No. 6, Future’s “I Never Liked You” stagnant at No. 7 and Lil Durk’s “7220” falls a couple of positions to No. 8. The Weeknd’s compilation album “The Highlights” remains at No. 9, while Chris Brown’s “Breezy” drops two spots to No. 10.

“Harry’s House” may have slipped on the album chart, but his “As It Was” continues its reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th week. Previously, Styles had never even had a song at No. 1 for more than a single week before. A 10-week run at No. 1 is something that’s historically happened 10 times now for the Columbia Records label, however. The closest any other label has come is Arista and Atlantic each having five 10-week No. 1 runs in their histories.

Giving Styles a run for his money is Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which continues to hold just behind “As It Was” at No. 2. That’s followed by Jack Harlow’s “First Class” which remains at No. 3, having earlier spent three weeks spent at the summit. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” sticks around at its No. 4 peak position; decades prior to its “Stranger Things” success, the 1985 classic reached a No. 30 at the time of its release.

Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, remains at No. 5 after its No. 1 debut in May, and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” moves up one spot to No. 6 for a new peak. Glass Animals’ former chart-topper “Heat Waves” also moves back up one spot, to No. 7, while Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” drops two positions to No. 8.

Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” keeps its No. 9 spot for another week after having achieved a No. 7 peak; it benefitted this week from airplay growth of 22%. Rounding out the top 10 songs is Latto’s “Big Energy,” which remains at No. 10, after reaching a No. 3 peak in April.

Bad Bunny may well have yet another week topping the 100,000 unit mark next week, as his album is expected to stay on top despite a spate of high-profile new releases that includes Lizzo and J-Hope.