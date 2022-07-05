Bad Bunny Album Back at No. 1; Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Is Her First Top 10 Pop Hit Since 2016

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, becoming the only all-Spanish-language album to ever spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

The 23-track set has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the “Encanto” soundtrack, which had nine. Out of its first eight weeks on the chart, “Un Verano Sin Ti” has yet to fall below No. 2. In total, the album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30, according to Billboard via Luminate.

Luke Combs scores the highest debut of the week in 2022 for a country album on the chart with “Growin’ Up,” which landed at No. 2 on the chart with 74,000 equivalent album units earned. “Growin’ Up” is the singer’s fourth studio effort to enter the top five on the Billboard 200.

Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” slips to the No. 3 spot after debuting at No. 1 a week earlier, with 73,000 equivalent album units earned in its second frame.

Bad Bunny is not the only one making a return to No. 1 after previously bouncing in and out of that spot. On the Billboard Hot 100, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounded back from the No. 2 spot to the top, for its eighth total week topping the singles chart since it debuted at No. 1 back in mid-April 16.

Also on the Hot 100, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” rises to No. 7 from No. 15, where it’d previously debuted after she surprise-released the song mid-week. Although it’s fallen short of No. 1 on the main chart so far, “Break My Soul” — which features house-inspired synth and piano beats — has given Beyoncé her first No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

On the Hot 100, Beyoncé has now chalked up her 20th top 10 song as a solo artist — six years after the last, “Formation,” which peaked at No. 10 in 2016. The top 10 status for “Break My Soul” also sees Beyonce joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson as only the third solo artist in history to have 20 top 10 hits on the Hot 100. (McCartney has 23 solo top 10 hits on top of his 34 with the Beatles; Jackson has 30 top 10s as a solo act in addition to 11 as a member of the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons.)

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” a former No. 1, shows resilience as it rises a spot back up to No. 2; Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” moves up two places to No. 3; Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, remains at No. 4; and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” falls to to No. 5 after launching at No. 1 last week. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” climbs up 3 spots to No. 6 (after earlier reaching a No. 4 peak), still riding off its major reintroduction into pop culture via Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Among new entries on the album chart, following country star Combs’ No. 2 premiere, Chris Brown had the second-best bow of the week with “Breezy,” his 12th top 10 album. The album landed at No. 4 with 72,000 equivalent album units earned. Twice member Nayeon’s debut solo album, “Im Nayeon: The 1st Mini Album,” debuted at No. 7 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Conan Gray provided yet a fourth brand new album in the top ranks at No. 9 with his second top 10 album, “Superache,” earning 43,000 equivalent album units.

Representing an album that is substantially new, but not technically a new release for chart purposes, Lil Durk’s “7220” skyrocketed from No. 19 to No. 5 5 with 68,000 equivalent album units earned after the album was reissued on June 24 with an additional 13 songs.

Among holdovers, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” drops 3-6 with 63,000 units. Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” falls 5-8 with 51,000 equivalent album units earned. And closing out the top 10 is Future’s former No. 1 “I Never Liked You,” in tenth place with 43,000 units.