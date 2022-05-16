Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ is No. 1 and 2022’s Biggest-Selling Album; Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Tops Hot 100

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” album continues its historic stride, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and filling four of the top 10 slots in the Hot 100 chart, led by “Moscow Mule” at No. 4.

As the undeniable winner of the week, Bad Bunny earns the year’s biggest numbers yet for an album release with 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12 (according to Luminate via Billboard).

Jack Harlow also earns his stripes as “First Class” resumes its reign for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a spot it had earned four weeks earlier upon its debut. The single had slipped to No. 3 but bounced back just as the Louisville rapper introduced his latest LP, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” which landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 112,000 units.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” marks the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the 66-year-old Billboard 200 chart. Fittingly enough, the first was Bad Bunny’s 2020 album “El Último Tour del Mundo.”

Also in the Billboard 200’s top 10, Arcade Fire claims its fifth top 10 with “We” and Eslabon Armado reaches the top 10 for the first time landing at No. 9 with the debut of “Nostalgia.”

Armado and Bad Bunny both make history with the simultaneous charting of “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “Nostalgia” — commemorating the first time that two all-Spanish albums have placed in the top 10 at the same time. Further, “Nostalgia” is the first regional Mexican album to reach the top 10 of the 200 chart.

Bad Bunny’s four new Hot 100 top 10s are also historic, as four all-Spanish-language songs rank concurrently for the first time in the chart’s history. The tracks include “Moscow Mule” at No. 4, followed by “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 5, “Después De La Playa” at No. 6 and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleone (his first Hot 100 top 10) at No. 10.

The reggaeton icon doubles his top 10 Hot 100 tally total to eight after he previously landed in the top 10 with “I Like It,” with Cardi B and J Balvin; “MIA,” featuring Drake; “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez; and “Yonaguni.”

Additionally, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” still holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100 as it builds on U.S. radio. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops two spots from 5-7 on the Hot 100, after five weeks at No. 1. And Latto’s “Big Energy” backtracks 6-8 on the chart, after peaking at No. 3.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” jumps to No. 19 after its debut at No. 50 on the chart dated April 30. The track has grown exponentially in the last two weeks thanks to its virality on TikTok, with users dedicating a dance trend to the song.

This is Lizzo’s fourth Hot 100 top 10, following 2019’s “Truth Hurts” (seven weeks at No. 1), “Good as Hell” (No. 3) and 2021’s “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (No. 4), per Billboard.

“Time,” from Lizzo’s album “Special,” slated for July 15, also inches 2-1 on the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart, becoming her second ruler on the list, after “Good as Hell” spent 10 weeks on the chart in 2019.