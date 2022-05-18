Backline and Sweet Relief Launch ‘Music’s Mental Health Fund’ Free Therapy for Industry Professionals

Backline and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund have teamed up to provide no-cost therapy to professional musical artists, road crew and anyone who makes the majority of their income in the music business. Even as the music world gradually emerges from the pandemic, the strain of the past two years will continue to manifest. These organizations hope to alleviate some of that pressure by providing financial and mental health support to the music industry, respectively.

Head here for more information.

Backline is a mental health and wellness resource that offers a case management service to assess and refer music industry professionals to care providers, organizations, and financial services to support their overall health and wellbeing. Case managers can then provide a mental health plan to specifically match a client’s needs, resources, and location.

Clients who are not able to afford the mental health care recommended to them also have the option to apply for a grant via Sweet Relief’s Music’s Mental Health Fund. This grant is intended to cover unmet costs for a specified number of sessions with a dedicated clinician.

To formally launch the fund, Sweet Relief and Backline are running a campaign on the social impact platform, Propeller. Propeller aims to build movements for change through meaningful campaigns, just like this one, operating with financial transparency.

The campaign is aiming to raise $100,000 for Music’s Mental Health Fund in order to provide mental health resources to approximately 250 music industry professionals and family members in need.

To raise the funds, the campaign will auction one-of-a-kind items including Bishop Briggs’ custom Coachella outfit, signed guitars from Judas Priest, Dave Mason, and Bob Weir, as well as sweepstakes opportunities to attend some upcoming music festivals including Luck Reunion, Lollapalooza, Electric Forest and more.

Backline and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund invite music lovers everywhere to support this program with the hopes to continue breaking down the stigma and financial barriers to accessing mental health support.