B-52s Announce Farewell Tour Dates

Some 45 years after their first performance, new wave icons the B-52s have announced a farewell tour that kicks off this summer.

The jaunt — billed as “Their final tour ever of planet Earth” — will hit 11 cities across the U.S., launching August 22 in Seattle and running through November 11, where it will finish at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre, not far from their home base of Athens, Georgia. More shows will be added in the coming weeks; see current routing below.

The pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 27, at 12 p.m. ET. KC and the Sunshine Band and the Tubes are set to make special guest appearances on select dates.

To kick off the tour, the B-52s will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tomorrow (April 27) as well.

MRC Films and Fulwell 73 have announced that the film documentary on the band will be released in early 2023. Directed by Craig Johnson (Skeleton Twins; Wilson; Alex Strangelove) and executive-produced by Fred Armisen, the film will trace the history and influence of the band. The film has also been given generous support of all band members including many personal archival photos and films that have never been released.

Says co-founder Kate Pierson, “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

Cindy Wilson, who also co-founded the band with her beloved late brother, Ricky, adds, “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Fred Schneider, co-founder and perhaps the most unique front man in rock, sums up the band’s decision to retire from the road, “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES

August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band