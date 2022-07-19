B00TY Drops ‘Matter of Time,’ From Issa Rae’s HBO Series ‘Rap Sh!t’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The Los Angeles-based “electro-soul” band B00TY has dropped “Matter of Time,” its new single featured in Thursday’s premiere of Issa Rae’s HBO series “Rap Sh!t.”

The song is released on the new label, A Tiny Universe (ATU), formed by hitmakers Adrian Miller and Om’Mas Keith, who have more than 10 Grammys between them and have worked with Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Anderson .Paak, Odd Future and many others.

Keith, who is producing the group’s album, says “B00TY perfectly embodies what we’re aiming at musically with A Tiny Universe, and both Adrian and I feel that they will ultimately represent an essential element of our musical legacy. We are truly proud to be working with such unique talents as theirs.” B00TY is led by songwriters/producers Edan Frei and Adam Epelbaum, and the song features Carl McIntosh of the British R&B group Loose Ends. The group originally signed with Geffen and released the 2019 EP “High Art,” but have since joined ATU’s roster, which also includes ADP, Gumbo, Wxlf and Through the Static.

Earlier this month HBO Max released the official trailer for “Rap Sh!t,” an original comedy series, from Emmy nominee Issa Rae of “Insecure” fame. The series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion). The two reunite to form a rap group, forming a new bond along the way. The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

“Rap Sh!t” is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, in addition to Montrel McKay for Hoorae, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the pilot episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Yung Miami and JT of the hiphop duo City Girls are co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Raedio, Rae’s audio content company, handles music supervision for the series

The series premieres on Thursday with two episodes at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET and continues with one episode weekly until September 1. Watch the trailer below.