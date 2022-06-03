Avril Lavigne Celebrates ‘Let Go’ 20th Anniversary With Expanded Edition, Including New Recording of ‘Breakaway’

Twenty years ago today, Avril Lavigne released her debut album, “Let Go,” ushering in a new era of female-fronted pop-punk with her honest lyricism and skater aesthetic.

In celebration of the acclaimed album — which was the biggest pop debut of 2002, went seven-times platinum and scored a Grammy nomination — Arista Records and Legacy Recordings are releasing an expanded edition featuring six bonus tracks.

The reissue includes a newly-recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song Lavigne wrote for “Let Go” but was ultimately cut and picked up by newly-crowned “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson. The track was made famous by its inclusion in “The Princess Diaries 2” soundtrack and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the expanded version of “Let Go,” Lavigne makes “Breakaway” her own again by restoring lyrical references to her childhood growing up in Canada.

In addition to “Breakaway” and the album’s 13 original tracks — including hits like “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “I’m With You” — the 20th anniversary edition also reveals five bonus songs recorded during the making of “Let Go.” These songs include “Why” (a “Complicated” b-side), “Get Over It” (a “Sk8er Boi b-side), “Falling Down” from the “Sweet Home Alabama” soundtrack, “I Don’t Give” from the “American Wedding” soundtrack and “Make Up,” which was previously unreleased to DSPs.

The official music videos for “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You” and “Losing Grip” have also been upgraded to high resolution on YouTube. Other celebratory activities include a “Sk8er Boi” augmented reality game lens on Instagram and a two LP 12-inch vinyl pressing, which will release on Jan. 27.

Lavigne is currently touring her new album, “Love Sux,” and will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.