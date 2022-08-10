Brandi Carlile, Japanese Breakfast and More to Take Spotlight in ‘Austin City Limits’ 48th Season

The PBS live performance series “Austin City Limits” has announced the lineup for its 48th new season. The first of seven installments will begin airing on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET with an appearance from Brandi Carlile.

As the season opener, Carlile makes her third appearance on the “ACL” stage where she will perform a variety of songs going back into her 17-year recording career alongside selections from her latest album, last year’s “In These Silent Days,” backed by a nine-piece band.

In addition to Carlile, “ACL” will spotlight a number of highly-anticipated debut appearances in new hour-long episodes that will drop weekly. Guests include Japanese Breakfast and Arlo Parks (Oct. 8), Sylvan Esso and Lucius (Oct. 15), Allison Russell and the Weather Station (Oct. 22), Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen (Oct. 29) and returning favorite Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (Nov. 5).

To conclude the first half of Season 48, Cuban funk artists Cimafunk and the Tribe will host the entirety of the episode that will air on Nov. 12. The nine-piece band will perform music from its soulful album “El Alimento.”

“We’re especially proud of what is truly a historic line-up for our new season, and we’re only halfway there,” said longtime “ACL” executive producer Terry Lickona. “Never before have we showcased such an amazing mix of diverse and eclectic female artists, each making their mark on contemporary music with their own unique talents. We continue our musical journey from country to funk, plus the return of a tried-and-true favorite.”

ACL released a sneak peek of Japanese Breakfast — aka indie singer-songwriter Michelle Zaune — performing “Posing for Cars” from the breakthrough 2021 album “Jubilee.” In the video, Zauner is surrounded by nothing but the dimly lit stage decor as an eight-piece band begins to slowly populate the floor behind her.

The complete line-up for the full 14-week season, including seven new episodes to air beginning January 2023, will be announced at a later date.