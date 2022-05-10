Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X to Headline 2022 Austin City Limits Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, the Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X are the headliners for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, along with performances from Phoenix (weekend two only), PinkPanthress, Wet Leg (weekend two only), Diplo, Zhu, Lil Durk (weekend one only), Billy Strings, James Blake (weekend one only), Jazmine Sullivan, the War on Drugs, Spoon, Sabrina Claudio and many more. The nine-stage, two-weekend event will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022, at Zilker Park in Austin. 3-Day tickets go on sale today at 12 p.m. CT.

See the full lineup below.

The festival also has a strong showing from Texas artists, from the Chicks and Kacey Musgraves to Tobe Nwigwe, Spoon, Conan Gray, Robert Glasper, Asleep at the Wheel (weekend one only), and others.

3-Day General Admission Tickets for both weekends will be available at http://www.aclfestival.com starting at 12pm CT today. 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets and Hotel Packages are also available. Layaway Plans are available for GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum 3-Day Tickets starting at only $25 down. VIP ticketholders will enjoy two private lounges with viewing decks offering exceptional sightlines of the two main stages, and Platinum guests have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages. A full list of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum amenities can be found at http://www.aclfestival.com/tickets. 1-Day General Admission, Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later this spring.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 sponsors include American Express, Honda, Miller Lite, T-Mobile, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BMI, Karbach Brewing Co., and Lifeway Kefir for their generous support.