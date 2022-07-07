August 08 Inks With Jhene Aiko’s Allel Sound Label (EXCLUSIVE)

August 08, singer-songwriter known for his work with the LA-based collective 88Rising, has inked with Allel Sound, Jhene Aiko’s joint label venture with Def Jam. His debut EP, “Towards The Sun,” drops tonight and includes the new single and video “Water Sign,” which features Aiko.

“August is an incredible writer, singer and artist whose music speaks to me on so many levels,” said Aiko. “As a fellow Los Angeles native, I am so proud of him. August’s talent, love for songwriting and hands on approach with his art is something I can relate to and have a great amount of respect for. It was a natural evolution of our friendship and musical collaboration to have him become the first artist signed to Allel Sound. I couldn’t be more excited to work with August.”

“As a longtime fan of Jhene’s, I’m really humbled by her belief in me as an artist,” said August 08. “She set the bar as an independent R&B artist from LA who wrote her own rules and made no compromises in following her dreams. We really vibe on music and creativity and I’m excited to go on this journey with her.

“Towards the Moon” is the second part of August 08’s two-part debut album project, titled “Seasick.” The first installment, “Towards the Sun,” was released on Def Jam in April. The Los Angeles native, whose real name is August Grant, released his debut EP “Father” in 2018, followed by 2019’s “Happy Endings with an Asterisk” and 2020’s “Emotional Cuh” EP.