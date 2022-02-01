Music Industry Moves: Audio Up Names PJ Bloom Co-President of Music; Walter Jones Exits UMPG (EXCLUSIVE)

+ Audio Up, home to such audio programs as Stephen King’s “Strawberry Spring,” Michael Cohen’s “Mea Culpa” and the just-released Audible exclusive “Maejor Frequency,” is bolstering its executive ranks with the hiring of music supervision trailblazer PJ Bloom and label marketing veteran Christine Kauffman.

Bloom (pictured at left) will serve as co-president of music, alongside John Ingrassia. Kauffman has been named executive VP, brand strategy and partnerships.

Bloom’s resume includes, most recently, a nearly five-year run at Warner Records, where he served as SVP of film and television music and soundtracks, leading the label’s creative, marketing and licensing efforts in the music for screens space. Previously, Bloom served as lead music supervisor for the “Glee” franchise and was a founding member of the Guild of Music Supervisors. He’s currently a voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (Grammys) and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmys). He has collaborated with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Ryan Murphy, Lee Daniels, Michael Mann, Jerry Bruckheimer and Ridley Scott.

Kauffman arrives from music marketing and strategy agency Giant Step and is a former SVP of brand partnerships at Island Records, where she worked on campaigns for such artists as Jessie Reyez, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Tove Lo and Bishop Briggs, among others. Her experience in music was preceded by a decade working in marketing and business development at iHeartMedia, Condé Nast, The Daily Beast and InStyle.

“I could not be more excited to have PJ and Christine join our Audio Up family,” said founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. “They truly understand the power of great content. Audio Up is on a unique and exciting trajectory as we build our array of entertainment titles. We have a 360-degree approach to our music based content, and having PJ and Christine in play represents just how TV, music and brands will become part of the Audio Up strategy. Having best-in-class music, brand and television executives on our side is a game changer, and will allow us true flexibility and autonomy as we grow our brand.”

Added Bloom: “At a time when innovation and disruption are rewarded within the music and media ecosystems, I am so excited to join a company on the cutting edge of the entertainment experience.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of an award-winning team that is creating fresh and innovative ways for brands to drive impact through premium audio, music, content, media, events, and more,” said Kaufmann. “It’s an extremely unique offering for brands and the creative community.”

+ Walter Jones (pictured at right), Universal Music Publishing Group’s co-head of A&R since 2019, is leaving the company, a UMPG rep has confirmed to Variety.

Jones is a veteran publisher who has worked closely at UMPG with such artists, writers and producers as H.E.R., Quavo, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, CuBeatz, Quay Global, City Girls and others.

In 2019, Jones earned a Grammy Award for co-producing H.E.R.’s “Album of the Year.”

News of his next move was not immediately available, although a hint may be found in an interview he gave with Hits last year. Asked about talent spotting, he said, “I think the most identifiable solution has been to invest in entrepreneurs who have the time and resources to develop artists. Some of our brightest stars are coming from entrepreneurs like MBK Entertainment, Quality Control, Darkroom, LVRN, Dreamville, Alamo, Since the 80s and more. But I also think there should be space for A&Rs to develop from the ground up. That’s the fun part of making a record.”

In December, Jones was recognized on Variety’s Hitmakers list for his role in the late Pop Smoke’s hit “For the Night” featuring Lil Baby, whom he signed to UMPG, and DaBaby. “The combination of it being a great song written by Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and DaBaby, with production by CashMoneyAP, made it reach the masses organically,” Jones said of the song.