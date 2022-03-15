Aton Ben-Horin Named EVP of Global A&R for Atlantic Records Group, Partners With Warner Chappell for Publishing

Aton Ben-Horin is extending his tenure at Warner Music Group with a new title and just-announced publishing partnership. Although he’s been in the position for some time, it was made official today by Atlantic Records Group, which announced Ben-Horin’s promotion to executive VP, global A&R. Covering Atlantic, Elektra Music Group, Big Beat and other subsidiary labels, he’ll report to Atlantic chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and be based out of Los Angeles.

In addition, Ben-Horin, who has long been a hitmaker executive, seasoned scout and producer, has launched a publishing partnership with Warner Chappell Music. With the deal, members of his Atlantic A&R team also received promotions. They include senior directors of A&R Andrew Grant, Adam Grossman and Alex Soifer, as well as manager of A&R, Pam Charbit.

Since arriving at WMG in 2012, Ben-Horin has worked on Flo Rida’s “My House” and “G.D.F.R.”; David Guetta’s “Bad” and “Hey Mama” feat. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha and Afrojack; Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty” feat. 2 Chainz and “Wiggle” feat. Snoop Dogg. More recently, his credits include Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Cardi B’s “Ring” feat. Kehlani, Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” Tiësto & Karol G’s “Don’t Be Shy,” and the Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix collaboration, “Heartbreak Anthem.”

Signings by Ben-Horin include WMG artists Alec Benjamin, Justin Quiles, Riton, Bhad Bhabie, Jax and Goody Grace, among others. As a manager, under his Plush Management firm, his clients include JVKE, Johnny Goldstein, Carl Falk, Jesse Saint John, The Monarch and Jakke Erixson.

“Aton is one of the most gifted and inspired A&R people in our business,” said Kallman in making the announcement. “He can not only hear a hit, he knows how to make a hit – pulling all the elements together that turn a song into a smash. His wide-ranging experience as a musician, songwriter, DJ, producer, studio owner, and manager gives him rare, multi-faceted expertise and insight across both the creative and business worlds. Aton has made huge contributions to the Atlantic and Warner Music family over the past decade, and we’re all looking forward to the amazing music we know he’ll continue to deliver.”

Added Ben-Horin: “It’s a privilege and honor to continue my journey with the Warner family/ It’s home to some of the most brilliant artists and innovative thinkers in the industry. The Atlantic roster is filled with incredible talent, and I’m continuously inspired by the music we’re creating together. I want to congratulate my amazing team on their well-deserved new posts. I also want to thank Craig and Julie for their belief and support in this exciting new chapter.”

Prior to WMG, Ben-Horin was a member of the Agency’s production team, where he worked with John Legend, Rick Ross, and Ciara, and spent five years in promotion and marketing for Ultra Music Festival. The Florida native, who owns Plush Recording Studios in Orlando, is also an experienced DJ who spins under the name DJ 8on.