Atlantic’s Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman to Be Honored at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Atlantic Music Group Chairman and CEO Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman will receive the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honor, to be celebrated at the the Pre-Grammy Gala — a.k.a. the Clive Davis party — on Feb. 4, 2023. The gala, held the night before the Grammy Awards, returns as an in-person event for the first time since 2020.

The pair, who have helmed Atlantic since 2004, were honored last weekend at Variety’s annual Hitmakers awards and celebration, where Atlantic was named Label of the Year.

“Respected across the music community, Julie and Craig have fostered the careers of an incredible range of talent,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “They both have a passion and love for music, and they are constantly pushing the music industry forward with their transformative work with the artist community. We are so honored to celebrate these two industry titans at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala.”

“I’ve personally known Julie and Craig for many years and it’s so very exciting to celebrate their exceptional creativity and achievements at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala,” said Davis. “What a special night it will be spotlighting them and their incredible music and artists! They both fully deserve an unforgettable evening.”

The recently formed Atlantic Music Group, which includes the Atlantic and 300 Elektra label families, garnered nearly 40 Grammy nominations this year. The company’s roster boasts such artists as Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Paramore, Charlie Puth, Roddy Ricch, Ed Sheeran, and dozens more. Atlantic has also taken a leading position in both the Broadway cast recording and soundtrack arenas, including such chart-topping successes as the Grammy-winning “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman,” as well as the “Fast & Furious” film franchise.

Greenwald and Kallman join a prominent list of previous Pre-Grammy Gala honorees, including Herb Alpert & Jerry Moss, Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Martin Bandier, Richard Branson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Clive Davis, Ahmet Ertegun, David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, Debra L. Lee, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, and Rob Stringer.