Ashlee Simpson Returns to the Stage for Surprise Performance With Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s “Holy Fvck” tour stop in Los Angeles last night came with a nostalgic and unexpected surprise performance from Ashlee Simpson, who has been largely absent from the music world since the late 2000s.

Lovato was on stage finishing a performance of her own pop track, “La La Land,” before the notes began to transition into Simpson’s 2004 hit “La La,” from her debut record “Autobiography.”

“Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson,” Lovato said to the screeching audience, welcoming Simpson on stage for the duet. Simpson appeared in high spirits, sporting a black and silver look to match Lovato’s, and singing every word of the flirty alt-pop song with a punch.

The performance ended with both Simpson and Lovato delivering the track’s final notes on their knees, and Lovato stretching their arms out for a hug as both exchanged an embrace and an “I love you.” Later, Simpson shared videos of the occasion on her Instagram and Twitter, as fans applauded her return to to the stage.

Before Lovato’s show at the YouTube Theater, Simpson tweeted that she had “a surprise” in store for L.A. fans, although few would have guessed she would be singing beside Lovato later that night. The music industry hasn’t seen much action from the former pop star, who quietly exited the scene to focus on motherhood and unrelated projects after her last solo album in 2008. She reappeared for a few concerts and an EP with husband Evan Ross, with whom she co-starred a reality show, in 2018-19.

However, Wednesday’s surprise appearance was fitting as Lovato has long been a fan of the alt-pop singer. Lovato took to Twitter to say, “I wish Ashlee Simpson would do another album” — all the way back in 2009; fans are still waiting.

I wish Ashlee Simpson would do another album. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 8, 2009

Lovato is currently supporting the release of her own new album, “Holy Fvck,” on the U.S. leg of their tour which will run through the beginning of November. She is also scheduled to perform two dates in Canada.